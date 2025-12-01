BCCI calls urgent meet with Gambhir, Agarkar over ‘communication gap’: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet the men’s team management on Wednesday in Raipur to map out a long-term roadmap across formats and improve communication among key decision-makers, Sportstar has reported.

The meeting has been scheduled ahead of the second ODI between India and South Africa.

According to Sportstar, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, head coach Gautam Gambhir and national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar will attend the meeting.

It is still uncertain whether BCCI president Mithun Manhas will be present. With the meeting set for match day, senior players are unlikely to be called in.

A senior BCCI official told Sportstar that the objective is to ensure better alignment between selectors and the team management, maintain consistency in selection, create clearer development pathways and elevate overall team performance.

The official pointed to recent instances of unclear tactics during the home Test season and stressed the need for structured planning, especially with India’s next Test series eight months away.

Concerns have also been raised about communication gaps between the team management and senior limited-overs players.

With India aiming to defend the T20 World Cup title next year and contend strongly at the subsequent ODI World Cup, the board wants these issues resolved, the official added.

Although no individuals were named, the situation hints at unease over diminishing communication with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Since retiring from T20Is last year and stepping away from Test cricket earlier in 2025, the duo’s involvement in planning discussions has reportedly lessened, fuelling speculation about widening distance between them and the current management.

Cooling ties between Gambhir, Ro-Ko?

A brief but visibly intense exchange between Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir after the first ODI against South Africa has only added to the growing scrutiny around their dynamic.

Television cameras captured the pair in a serious, animated discussion, with Rohit at one stage shaking his head before responding.

While the subject of the conversation remains unclear, the moment fed into ongoing speculation about the long-term roles of Rohit and Virat Kohli in the ODI set-up, especially with reports of a planned meeting in Ahmedabad involving the BCCI, Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to assess their futures.

According to Dainik Jagran, the strain within the Indian set-up runs deeper than tactical disagreements. The newspaper reported that head coach Gautam Gambhir “no longer shares the same relationship” with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that he did when he first replaced Rahul Dravid, adding that “the equation is turning cold”.

“The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma aren’t as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam — venues for the second and third ODIs,” Jagran reported quoting a BCCI source.

The alleged cracks reportedly began widening after Kohli and Rohit announced their sudden retirement from Test cricket earlier this year.

The report further suggested that during the Australia ODI series, Rohit and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar “weren’t on the best of terms”.