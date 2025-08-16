Markram banks on batters as Proteas eye rare T20 series win in Australia

The hammering Dewald Brevis gave Australia the other evening in Darwin has certainly allowed South Africa a fair bit of momentum going into Saturday’s third and final T20I in Cairns.

The decider will also be the first-ever T20I at Cairns’ Cazaly’s Stadium.

This will be Australia’s first T20I series-decider since September 2022. Since failing to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year, Australia have had an impressive record in the shortest format. Their only series that ended 1-1 was against England last year, after the final game was called off due to rain.

To an extent, the conditions in Cairns will be a tad unfamiliar to the home side, too. South Africa captain Aiden Markram, however, believes the unknown conditions may suit his side.

“We’ve never been to Darwin or to this place (Cairns),” Markram said on Friday. “We’ve enjoyed our time.

“Obviously, a different feel to what we’re used to in Australia, but South Africans sort of like that. It’s a bit more open, a bit more relaxed, a bit more chilled. People have been great, and all the sideshows have been really good as well.”

With Brevis in such good form and the Australian bowling attack too not at its best rhythm-wise, Markram and team have every reason to feel more upbeat when they take the field on Saturday.

Aiming to win a T20I series against Australia for the first time in 16 years, Markram said the Proteas needed their other batters to stand up as well, instead of relying too much on Brevis. “The series has been really good so far. We’ve seen some really good stuff,” the skipper said.

“I think the bowlers have been pretty good for us, and Brevis in the previous game made our batters look good, but it was very much an individual performance. So, it will be a nice challenge for our batters tomorrow (Saturday) to hopefully click.”

In the build-up to next ye­ar’s T20 World Cup, Mark­ram may continue as an opener.

Match starts: 2.45pm IST, live on JioHotstar