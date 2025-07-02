Skipper Shubman Gill scores century, India battle hard to reach 310/5 on Day 1 of second Test against England

Skipper Shubman Gill scored a classy century while Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a deserving ton as India battled hard to reach 310 for 5 against England on the opening day of the second Test here on Wednesday.

This was Gill's (114 batting, 216 balls) second successive hundred in the series after scoring 147 at Headingley. He is one of those rare Indian skippers to have scored back-to-back centuries in his first two Tests as captain.

His century came off 199 deliveries. In all, Gill hit 12 fours.

While Jaiswal once again gave India a solid start with an aggressive 87, laced with 13 boundaries, Gill showed a lot of composure and discretion in shot selection to score his seventh Test century.

Karun Nair (31) and Rishabh Pant (25) threw away their wickets after getting starts while Nitish Reddy (1) was completely clueless when a Chris Woakes nip-backer jagged back sharply.

India were in a spot of bother at 211 for five but veteran Ravindra Jadeja once again showed his true value as a batter in SENA countries with an unbeaten 41 off 67 balls. The duo added 99 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket stand.

For England, Chris Woakes took two wickets while skipper Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: India 310/5 in 85 overs (Shubman Gill 114 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 87, Ravindra Jadeja 41 batting; Chris Woakes 2/59).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.