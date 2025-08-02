Over to batters after Siraj & Prasidh show: Pacers hit back to put Test in balance

The Oval pitch has turned out to be the protagonist of the fifth and final England-India Test, keeping both teams on their toes.

On Friday, the second day of the game, the balance shifted to and fro with an almost even contest between the bat and the ball.

The day ended with India 75/2 in their second innings, with a lead of 52 after having dismissed England for 247 in their first essay. The day had begun with India managing

to add just 20 to their overnight score of 204/6 in their first innings, with Gus Atkinson taking 5/33.

A total of 15 wickets fell on Friday, but that does not mean the pitch at The Oval had any devil in it. It’s simply a wicket with enough life in it for the bowlers and enough promise for the enterprising batters as well.

Time is not a factor in this Test, though rain has interrupted play on both days so far. India have a set Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 batting) at the crease, with nightwatchman Akash Deep (4 batting) for company. KL Rahul (7) and Sai Sudharsan were the batters dismissed.

What could be the ideal target that India can set England, who are a player short with Chris Woakes ruled out with a shoulder injury? It’s difficult to quote a number, but if

India can stretch to 300 or near, their bowlers will have their tails up.

Super spell

It was Mohammed Siraj’s magic spell that brought India back into the contest earlier in the day.

England were in the driving seat as they dominated the first session of play on Day II. But Siraj swung the game back into balance with an eight-over spell in the post-Lunch session in which he scalped three key England wickets.

Siraj’s exploits inspired fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna as well with India stopping England’s first innings on 247, conceding just a 23-run lead. Woakes was absent hurt.

The Indian fightback was all about their pacers. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled only two overs,

while Washington Sundar was not given a chance to roll over his arms.

Both Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh (4/62) had four-wicket hauls in the innings. Statistics would suggest that Prasidh bowled better, but in reality, Siraj had the bigger impact.

England had begun their innings with Bazball ferrocity as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett unleashed a flurry of boundaries to set the scoreboard racing. Both the England openers batted with strike rates of over 100 as they put on a 92-run partnership in 12-odd overs.

But once both England’s opening duo departed, Siraj pounced on England and nailed them.

Siraj dismissed Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Jacob Bethell one after another. Pope, the stand-in England captain, and Root were dismissed in identical fashion. Siraj got the ball to skid and nip back sharply, trapping both the batters LBW.

Young all-rounder Bethell was then set up by Siraj with a few variations before an inswinging yorker caught him plumb in front.