‘First Indian to…’: Virat Kohli pulls off something only Chris Gayle managed faster

Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in his career Monday evening, as he became the first Indian to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli reached the landmark during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, when Kohli reached 17 runs.

The 36-year-old became the fifth cricketer in history to cross the 13,000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

Chris Gayle remains the fastest to reach 13,000 T20 runs, having achieved the milestone in 381 innings, followed by Virat Kohli (386), Alex Hales (474), Shoaib Malik (487), and Kieron Pollard (594).

Kohli reached the milestone in his 386th T20 innings, making him the second-fastest batter to do so after West Indian icon Gayle.

His latest feat sees him ahead of the next name on the list, England’s Alex Hales, who took 474 innings to get there.

A large chunk of his T20 runs (over 8,000) have come in the IPL, where he continues to dominate as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting linchpin and the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

Among Indian players, the next closest to Kohli’s tally is Rohit Sharma, who has amassed 11,851 runs from 438 innings.

Kohli also holds the distinction of scoring the most centuries by an Indian in T20s — nine in total, with eight coming in the IPL alone.

He had earlier crossed the 10,000-run mark during the 2021 season, reaching it in 299 innings, making him the third-fastest to that milestone after Babar Azam and Gayle.

Kohli's T20 journey began on April 3, 2007, when he made his debut for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in what was then the Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament, now known as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He scored 35 in that match.