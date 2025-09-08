Even Shubman will find it tough to displace him: Ravi Shastri wants Samson to continue as opener

Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma? That is the big dilemma for India’s think-tank ahead of the Asia Cup.

Shubman Gill’s inclusion in the XV meant that the vice-captain would open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, with Samson having to bat down the order. Early indications from practice sessions in Dubai suggest that Jitesh is being preferred over Samson as first-choice wicketkeeper.

Sunil Gavaskar suggested the other day that the team management might consider getting Samson to bat at No.3. Now Ravi Shastri has stressed that Samson should continue “as an opener”.

Samson’s enviable record — three hundreds in his last 10 T20Is — has prompted Shastri’s line of thinking.

“Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20Is. Even Shubman will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as an opener,” the former India captain and head coach said during an interaction.

“Samson should continue playing the way he has for India in T20Is. He has been consistent at the top with big runs and hundreds. There’s no need to change his role.”

Shastri even said that both Samson and Jitesh can fit into the team. “If Samson opens, India can still play Jitesh as a keeper-batsman lower down. Both can play together. It depends on how the team wants to use that combination,” he said.

“Samson’s most dangerous in the top three. That’s where he wins you matches. He should be left there.”

The extreme heat in the UAE during this time of the year could make the spinners’ role crucial in the tournament. While Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy are the specialist spinners, there’s also Abhishek and Tilak Varma who can come in handy.

“Given the conditions in Dubai and the heat, spin will definitely be the flavour of the month. Teams like Afghanistan might even play four spinners. Whether it’s two or three (for India) depends on the balance,” Shastri said.

“You need both finger-spin and wrist-spin. India has that luxury, and they’ll all come into play depending on the conditions.”

Shastri suggested that India might play four spinners as they did during the Champions Trophy earlier this year. “If conditions are similar, why change? If resources allow, India could do the same again,” he said.

Gill’s place was never in doubt and Shastri thinks he has it in him to be an all-format captain.

“In the long run, if a player can cement his place in all three formats and become a vital cog in the side, then by all means he should play all. We’ve seen players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni excel across formats. If someone is good enough, there’s nothing stopping him from doing the same,” he said.

“Shubman is talented and will be a pillar for India across formats for the next decade. His England tour as captain gave him confidence. As vice-captain, he’ll be a big help to SKY (Suryakumar Yadav).”

The former head coach was a bit “surprised” by Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion but felt that “whoever gets the chance must grab it firmly, because competition is fierce.”

He thinks “aggression remains the core approach” for success in this format while terming Hardik Pandya as a “natural finisher”. “He’s world-class, one of the best in this format. India has always used him well... He has the experience, power and match-winning ability.”

Shastri is all for having specialist T20 players to manage the workload across formats. “Yes (we need specialists), especially in T20Is. You need specialists in specific positions, not just players who score runs. The balance of the side is the key, and selection should reflect that.”

Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv will telecast Asia Cup 2025 live from 8 pm IST on Tuesday