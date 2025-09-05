ED questions Shikhar Dhawan in betting app money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case.

The agency had earlier questioned former cricketer Suresh Raina for eight hours.

“A preliminary probe has revealed Dhawan is linked to the app through certain endorsements and this is why he was called to join the probe. During questioning, he was asked how he was approached by the owners of a betting app and how money was paid to him,” said an ED official.

Sources said several celebrities were suspected of having “endorsed” online betting platforms such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365 in exchange for endorsement or celebrity fees.

In July, the agency had questioned actor Prakash Raj in connection with a money laundering case linked to promotion of illegal online betting and gambling apps by several celebrities.

The ED is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores or evaded a huge amount of taxes. Several celebrities, including actors, cricketers and influencers who promoted these platforms are under the scanner.

The investigation has revealed multiple laws had been violated, including the Information Technology Act, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the PMLA, etc.

According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies, there are about 22 crore Indian users in various such online betting apps out of which half are regular users.

The agency is also examining the financial transactions involving the celebrities who have claimed they were unaware of the true nature of the platforms

“We have taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers. The online platforms are alleged to have generated illicit funds, through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees,” the ED official said.

Some of these celebrities, sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed that they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting.

“They allegedly promoted these betting platforms through online pop-up advertisements, potentially encouraging users to engage in illegal gambling,” the agency official said.