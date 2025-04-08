Dropped on 0, smashed 103: Meet Priyansh Arya, who hit fastest IPL ton by an uncapped player

A 21-year-old just made the IPL feel like a local knock-out game.

Priyansh Arya, an uncapped Indian batter from Punjab Kings, blazed his way into the record books with a 39-ball century against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, becoming the fastest uncapped centurion in the history of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

His onslaught was equal parts chaos and charisma. An innings that began with a dropped catch ended with CSK left scrambling for answers.

Arya was handed a life by Khaleel Ahmed on the second ball he faced. The CSK pacer found the leading edge but couldn’t hold on to a difficult return catch off his own bowling. Punjab were 0/0. Arya had yet to open his account.

By the time he got out — caught by Noor Ahmed for 103 off just 42 ball s— Punjab were flying at 158/6 in the 14th over, despite a flurry of wickets at the other end.

The right-hander seemed to be batting on a different pitch altogether. He brought up his half-century in just 19 deliveries, launching the CSK attack into the stands with fearless precision.

His innings included a barrage of boundaries and maximums, nullifying the early loss of partners and single-handedly powering Punjab’s innings after captain Shreyas Iyer had opted to bat first at the toss. Neither side made changes from their previous games.

Noor Ahmed eventually ended Arya’s mayhem, inducing a top-edge that was safely held. But by then, the damage had been done. CSK were left chasing shadows of a boy who batted like a man possessed.

At the time of writing, Punjab Kings stood at 158/6 in 14 overs. The scoreboard may suggest a competitive total. But ask Chennai, and they’ll say they’ve already survived a storm.