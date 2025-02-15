Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bowl in Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl in their Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Young right-hand batter and India U19 skipper Niki Prasad and Scottish keeper-batter Sarah Bryce will make their debut for Delhi Capitals.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she too would have elected to bowl first had she won the toss.

"Definitely bowling, but we saw last night the ball was coming on to the bat nicely and hopefully we will bat well. Last season we wanted to play fearless cricket and this season also we would look to do that," said Harmanpreet.

"So we don't plan to try anything new this season even though we have a debutant tonight and she brings a lot of balance to the side," she added.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (w), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

