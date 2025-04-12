MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 12 April 2025

CSK down on confidence, playing too safe this season, says Michael Clarke

Clarke, admitted turning around the fortunes is easier said than done in such scenarios

PTI Published 12.04.25, 01:56 PM
Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni after Kolkata Knight Riders won an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 11, 2025, (inset) Michael Clarke

Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni after Kolkata Knight Riders won an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 11, 2025, (inset) Michael Clarke PTI, Screengrab

Five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings are low on confidence as they have been conservative in their approach this season, reckons former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

CSK succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat in six matches so far of the IPL after scoring their lowest-ever total in Chennai and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(The) wicket looked quite tough to bat on. There was a little bit of movement with the new ball and certainly some spin. I think Chennai Super Kings got their plan wrong,” JioStar expert Clarke said.

Also Read

“The way they went about it, it's clear they’re down on confidence and their intent… well, there was no intent.” “At the moment, it seems like a very conservative approach, just trying to get close to winning or avoid a big defeat. Instead, they should throw it all on the line, risk everything, and try to win the game. That kind of change is easier said than done,” he added.

Clarke, however, admitted turning around the fortunes is easier said than done in such scenarios.

“Just like a good, confident feeling can become infectious in a winning dressing room, the same applies when you’re losing. That losing feeling lingers, and it’s hard to get rid of sometimes,” he said.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Piyush Chawla praised Sunil Narine for persisting with his surprise variations.

“It’s been so many years, and yet batters still struggle to read Sunil Narine. These kinds of surfaces really suit his bowling because he’s never too full, never too short,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Michael Clarke
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In the US-China trade fight, President Donald Trump’s weakness comes into focus

Xi Jinping, who rules with absolute authority, has shown he is willing to let the Chinese people endure hardship. President Trump revealed he has limits
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

BJP-RSS wants to erase Dalit-Bahujan history at every step, trying to hide real truth of injustice

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT