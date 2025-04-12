CSK down on confidence, playing too safe this season, says Michael Clarke

Five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings are low on confidence as they have been conservative in their approach this season, reckons former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

CSK succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat in six matches so far of the IPL after scoring their lowest-ever total in Chennai and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Friday.

“(The) wicket looked quite tough to bat on. There was a little bit of movement with the new ball and certainly some spin. I think Chennai Super Kings got their plan wrong,” JioStar expert Clarke said.

“The way they went about it, it's clear they’re down on confidence and their intent… well, there was no intent.” “At the moment, it seems like a very conservative approach, just trying to get close to winning or avoid a big defeat. Instead, they should throw it all on the line, risk everything, and try to win the game. That kind of change is easier said than done,” he added.

Clarke, however, admitted turning around the fortunes is easier said than done in such scenarios.

“Just like a good, confident feeling can become infectious in a winning dressing room, the same applies when you’re losing. That losing feeling lingers, and it’s hard to get rid of sometimes,” he said.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Piyush Chawla praised Sunil Narine for persisting with his surprise variations.

“It’s been so many years, and yet batters still struggle to read Sunil Narine. These kinds of surfaces really suit his bowling because he’s never too full, never too short,” he said.

