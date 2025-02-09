Rachin Ravindra injury: Critics flag concerns ahead of Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffered a serious injury while attempting a catch during the tri-series match in Lahore on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred in the 37th over of Pakistan's innings, saw Ravindra lose sight of the ball in the floodlights before it struck him on the forehead, leading to bleeding. The medical team, along with the Pakistan team doctor, rushed in as the stadium fell into stunned silence.

Ravindra received treatment on the field before being helped off with his face covered in a towel. The New Zealand Cricket Board later confirmed that he had sustained a laceration to the forehead but was “otherwise well.” He underwent Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and will continue to be monitored.

The injury has raised concerns over the adequacy of the floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium, with many questioning whether poor visibility contributed to the mishap.

Critics have demanded stricter standards ahead of Pakistan’s hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy. Former Pakistan cricketers Nauman Niaz and Rashid Latif also acknowledged concerns over the stadium’s lighting, further fueling the debate.

Support from the cricketing community

Messages of concern poured in from fans and fellow cricketers. Chennai Super Kings posted on X, "Sincerely hoping Rachin is okay."

Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza also shared his support, writing, "Sending prayers your way brother for full and swift recovery Rachin Ravindra. #PAKvsNZ"

Sanjana Ganeshan, digital insider for International Cricket Council, and wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, posted, "Rachin Ravindra's head is bleeding after he tries to catch. Hope he is fine & it's nothing serious. Wishing him a speedy recovery! #RachinRavindra #PAKvNZ"

Criticism of playing conditions

While New Zealand Cricket reassured fans that Ravindra was recovering, criticism against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intensified. Many fans blamed the floodlights, questioning Pakistan’s preparedness to host an international event.

A user posted on X, "Poor ground light caused this blunder. @TheRealPCB should be responsible for this."

Another commented, "Pakistan's use of poor-quality Chinese lighting at Gaddafi Stadium has led to an injury for New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra. This is unacceptable, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy being hosted. ICC must take strict action to ensure proper standards are maintained! #PAKvsNZ #Rachin"

While protective gear has evolved over the years, visibility under lights remains a critical factor in night matches.