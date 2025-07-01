MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India cricketers told to stay indoors after bomb scare near team hotel in Birmingham

Suspicious package found near Indian team hotel in Birmingham ahead of 2nd Test; cordon lifted after probe

PTI Published 01.07.25, 10:31 PM
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, speaks to teammate KL Rahul before the start of play on day five of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, speaks to teammate KL Rahul before the start of play on day five of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. AP/PTI

The Indian cricket team, staying in the heart of Birmingham, was asked to stay indoors after a suspicious package was found at the nearby Centenary Square.

A BCCI source confirmed to PTI that players were asked not to venture out following a social media post from the Birmingham City Centre Police.

Usually the Indian cricketers explore the areas close to the team hotel and ahead of the second Test, they were frequenting the bustling Broad Street.

A total of eight players including captain Shubman Gill turned up for training at Edgbaston while the other 10 members had an off day.

“We've currently got a cordon in place around Centenary Square, Birmingham city centre, while we investigate a suspicious package,” read a post from Birmingham City Centre Police on X.

“We were alerted just before 3pm, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution while it's assessed. Please avoid the area,” the message read.

However, an hour later police lifted the cordon.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

