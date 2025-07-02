Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Captain Shubman Gill keeps all routes open ahead of match

The Indian think-tank has more or less decided to go into the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy without Jasprit Bumrah, but captain Shubman Gill was not ready to spill the beans on the eve of the match.

Bumrah, who took five wickets in the first innings of the Headingley Test, was always uncertain, considering that he was to play only three of the five matches as part of his workload management. But the fact that he featured in two of India’s three

practice sessions sends out mixed signals.

The No.1-ranked ICC Test bowler dished out 43.4 overs in the series opener in Headingley. He failed to pick a wicket in the second innings as India failed to defend 370.

Gill said a decision on his lead pacer would be taken only after having a look at the pitch.

“Jasprit Bumrah is definitely available. We just need to see how we manage his workload in the upcoming Test matches. We are trying to find the right combination where we can take 20 wickets and score runs as well on this kind of wicket. We will take a final look at the wicket today (Tuesday) and then think about our final combination,” Gill said at a news conference.

“We knew prior to the series that Bumrah would be playing three Tests, so we

had all the possible combinations we might go in with, looking at the wickets. You’ll definitely miss your best bowler if he is not playing, but we had that kind of sorted before the series started.

“It is definitely difficult. But the team we have picked, these are the best players in India. We have picked the best 15-16 players in India. It is not like an impossible task, the other bowlers have also performed well. We have a good talent pool, and this is the main reason for us competing well overseas,” Gill said.

Positive and encouraging words from the captain, but do the other pacers have it in them to make life difficult for the English batters?

Mohammed Siraj had looked impressive in the second innings of the first Test, while Prasidh Krishna gave away too many runs in his quest to find the perfect length. It is likely that Akash Deep will be preferred ahead of Arshdeep Singh in Birmingham.

Akash Deep bowled with control and heart in Australia, even if the returns didn’t come, and it will be too much to expect a startling performance from the youngster in alien conditions.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan though thinks Akash Deep’s style could suit the English conditions. “Akash Deep, from what’s been seen in the nets, seems to be getting into his rhythm. I feel that he is the Shami type of bowler,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

“His straight seam deliveries can trouble the England batters, especially when it comes to late movement. If you are going aggressive, this could be a problem... I think if Bumrah is not playing, then it should be Akash Deep who should come in his place.”

The team will also have Nitish Kumar Reddy’s medium pace as a backup since he is set to replace Shardul Thakur. A test of character awaits the bowlers in an attack devoid

of Bumrah.