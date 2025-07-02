Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test: The big Bumrah call and spin in the tale before match

A perennial strong point for India in cricket, spin has always been banked upon by Indian teams across generations, even during overseas tours. The thought process did change in recent years, especially with the inclusion of just one spinner in the Indian bowling attack, whose role has primarily been that of a support bowler for the quicks.

This trend, however, is set for a tweak as two spinners in the XI seem to be the way to go for Team India in the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, in Birmingham, beginning on Wednesday.

India could not defend 370 in the series opener at Headingley, losing the game by five wickets. Three specialist pacers, a seamer all-rounder and a spinner couldn’t get the job done for India.

Last time in Birmingham, in July 2022, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were on the receiving

end against Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow as England romped to a successful chase of the 378-run target. This time, too, Edgbaston is expected to be dry, with its pitch most likely to flatten out as the game progresses.

Whether Bumrah plays in this second Test or not, the other quicks have to buck up. But their current form doesn’t inspire much confidence. In that case, the inclusion of two spinners in the XI is a better solution, which the Indian team management seems to have understood. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, too, said on Monday about being “pretty sure” that India would go in with two spinners.

Now, the most important question is, who would be those two spinners in India’s XI? Will it be Jadeja and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav? Or, will off-spinner all-rounder Washington Sundar be the second spinner alongside Jadeja?

All three of them have had their fair share of bowling in the training sessions leading up to the Birmingham Test. When it comes to winning a Test, taking 20 wickets is

crucial. And for that to happen, Kuldeep’s presence in the XI gives India a better opportunity.

Washington’s addition certainly adds depth to India’s batting, but bowling-wise, he is another defensive option. Compared to that, Kuldeep is an out-and-out wicket-taker, and if there’s turn later, the left-armer’s inclusion will give India a much better chance of putting pressure on England, who are unchanged for this game.

The spin riddle aside, addressing their lower-order batting is another task on the to-do list for India. Will all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy get a look-in because of his abilities as a lower-order batter? If Reddy is selected, Sai Sudharsan could be the fall guy.

Of course, it will be tough on Sudharsan, who just made his debut in Leeds, if India do bench him. But such is the situation that tough calls need to be taken.