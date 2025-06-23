Prithvi Shaw seeks transfer from Mumbai Cricket Association ahead of domestic season

Out of favour India batter Prithvi Shaw has written to the Mumbai Cricket Association seeking a transfer ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Shaw has been out of red ball set-up for some time even as he has played white ball cricket but his off-field disciplinary issues have grabbed more air time than his on-field performances.

A senior MCA official confirmed to PTI on Monday that the governing body has received a letter from Shaw seeking their NOC.

"Yes, we have received a letter from him and it has been forwarded to the apex council for approval, and a decision on the same would be taken by the evening hopefully," the MCA source informed.

The 25-year-old Shaw, who has played five Tests and six ODIs for India, was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji side last year on grounds of poor fitness and lack of discipline.

Having missed the rest of the Ranji Trophy season, Shaw last played for Mumbai in the final of the premier domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Madhya Pradesh, which his side won by five wickets.

Shaw’s fitness levels and discipline were not only severely criticised by administrators over the course of last season, but Shreyas Iyer, who led Mumbai to title win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy also seemed trifle unhappy.

"He needs to get his work ethics right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Iyer told reporters in Bengaluru.

"We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing." "And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, (and) put a thinking cap on, and then figure out himself. He will get the answer by himself," Iyer added.

