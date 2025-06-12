Bumrah, the 'key', in good shape: Morne Morkel dismisses concerns over pacer's fitness

Morne Morkel has dismissed any fitness concerns over Jasprit Bumrah following a hectic IPL campaign.

India’s bowling coach said on Wednesday, ahead of their intra-squad match in Beckenham, Kent, that the fast bowler was in good shape physically.

“He (Bumrah) knows how to get himself ready. He knows how to prepare. And like you say, I was blown away to see the energy in the ball the last three days. So that’s very exciting to see a happy ‘Boom’.

“I’m just happy his body is in good shape at the moment and we’ll manage him with that. And we’ll be smart with him because he’s obviously key for us,” the South African said at a news conference.

Bumrah is likely to play only three of the five Tests in England as part of his workload management. The recurrence of back spasms in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney in January had ruled him out for nearly three months.

The first Test starts at Headingley on June 20.

Morkel sounded confident that the team has covered all its bases in terms of selection.

“I think in terms of that we cover, like you say, all the bases. But for us now, the key thing is to get Test match fit, ready, that sharpness, to get that back. We haven’t played Test matches for a while now.

“In England, the conditions can suit you and it’s overcast, but still it’s going to be good surfaces. I think we’re going to be testing that.”

The key is to have players fit and match-ready ensuring that they stay 90 overs on the field, said Morkel.

“We’ve only had three sessions so far. We’ve got a four-day warm-up game (vs India A) starting in two days’ time. I’m going to

be more interested to see how our guys go in that four-day game,” Morkel said.

While India has already had three sessions, Morkel said it was not a great indicator about a player’s physical ability to stay on the field.

“It’s one thing judging a net session, but for our guys to stand in the field, getting used to doing 90 overs in the field, that’s going to take some time. We need to realise that and we need to be patient with that.

“We need to find a way

to get up to speed as quick as possible because that’s going to be a real test.”

The sudden change of temperatures and chilly weather could lead to to stiffness, too.

“English outfields are quite heavy. The weather conditions are quite cold, so your body can stiffen up. So it’s one thing for me ticking a box, doing well in the nets, but again, it’s that match fitness, that time in the field that we need to, as quick as possible, find a way to get up to speed with.”

Morkel couldn’t be more happier watching the players take ownership and responsibility during training sessions.

“I think that’s one of the things that has impressed me in the two-day sessio­ns we’ve had. The guys sort of stepped up by themselves. They’ve taken that ownership, that responsibility, and realising that it’s going to be a tough tour. I think that’s the pleasing thing as coaches, to see guys taking that leadership.”