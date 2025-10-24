Shahbaz boost for Bengal vs Gujarat in Ranji Trophy clash at Eden

Upbeat with their emphatic win over Uttarakh­and in their Ranji Trophy opener, Bengal are even more relieved with Shahbaz Ah­med’s return for their next game. In all likelihood, the left-arm spinner all-rounder will be in the XI in what could be a tough game against Gujarat, beginning on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

Shahbaz, whose last first-class appearance was in November 2024 when Bengal faced Madhya Pradesh in Indore in a Ranji group-stage clash, missed a good part of that season thereafter because of a sports hernia. A Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy game against Baroda in Bengaluru in December 2024 was his last appearance for Bengal before undergoing surgery. He returned for this year’s IPL, playing in three matches for Lucknow Super Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, he hurt his right shoulder while attempting a diving save during the Bengal Pro T20 League and was again sidelined. However, Bengal haven’t had to wait too long to see him return to the Eden.

On Thursday, Shahbaz went through regular drills and batted for a good hour or so at the nets, apart from a decent spell of bowling. Bengal team sources said he has a good chance of returning to the XI for the Gujarat game in place of young spinner all-rounder Vishal Bhati.

“Shahbaz’s comeback certainly strengthens the team’s balance. We hope he’ll be able to play a role against Gujarat. Fingers crossed,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said after training on Thursday. A possibility of Shahbaz playing as a specialist batter in this game cannot be ruled out either.

Shahbaz’s return aside, senior pacer Mohammed Shami, too, is back in the city and is expected to join the training with the rest of the squad on Friday. The pitch may have a little extra bounce compared to the one that was in use in the Uttarakhand game last week.