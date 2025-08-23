BCCI set to revamp men’s selection panel; Pragyan Ojha in line for a role

The senior men’s selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will have two new members after the BCCI advertised for the positions on Friday.

Four new women’s selectors and one men’s junior selector will also be inducted into the panel. The deadline for receiving applications is September 10.

Agarkar’s contract was recently extended up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, while Ajay Ratra was inducted into the committee in October 2024. The BCCI hasn’t clearly said who all will be replaced, but it is understood that two among Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee and S. Sharath will be replaced.

Sharath, who represents the South Zone, has completed his four-year term and

Pragyan Ojha, the former left-arm spinner, is tipped to replace him.

Both Das and Banerjee have represented East during their playing days, but the latter, who represents Central, is likely to be replaced. It is still not clear who could replace Banerjee from the zone.

Ojha has been part of the IPL governing council previously and is assumed to be close to the powers that be in the BCCI.

He has been in the reckoning to be a selector for some time now.

The BCCI rules stipulate that applicants must have played at least seven Tests or 10 ODIs or 30 first-class matches and must have retired from the game at least five years earlier. Also, he must not have been a member of any BCCI cricket committee for a cumulative period of more than five years.