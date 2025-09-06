BCCI set to elect new President, IPL Chairman on September 28 after Roger Binny’s exit

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) will elect its new President and the next Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman when it holds Annual General Meeting (AGM) here on September 28.

The post of the BCCI’s president fell vacant following the exit of former India cricketer Roger Binny earlier this month after he turned 70. He was appointed as the BCCI president in October 2022. BCCI constitution does not allow any official to host a post beyond 70.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal is also likely to go for a mandatory cool-off period after completing a cumulative period of six years.

While the election is supposed to take place for all key posts in the BCCI, it is effectively only for one position as the others are likely to continue in their roles.

Devajit Saikia was unanimously elected as the secretary in January this year after Jay Shah took over the role as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The other officials who are also likely to continue are Rohan Gauns Desai, elected as the joint secretary in March this year, and Prabhtej Bhatia, who was elected as the treasurer in January along with Saikia.

Among the AGM’s agenda are the election and induction for one representative of the general body along with induction of two representatives of the Indian Cricketer’s Association in the apex council.

The BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer will also be appointed during the AGM, as well as the board’s representative on the ICC.

It was earlier reported that Binny, who turned 70 in July, would continue as the BCCI president until its AGM in September, the date of which was confirmed by a communication by the national governing body to the state associations on Saturday.

