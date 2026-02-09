Avram Glazer bids $1.8 billion for RCB, eyes IPL entry after Manchester United success: Reports

Avram Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United and scion of the US billionaire Glazer family, is making a renewed push into Indian cricket.

The executive co-chairman of the Premier League club is among the leading bidders for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which is currently up for sale following its first IPL title in 2025, reported InsideSport on Friday.

Glazer’s investment vehicle, Lancer Capital, has reportedly submitted a bid of $1.8 billion (around Rs 16,321 crore), placing it at the top of the current range of offers.

The Glazers already have a presence in cricket, owning the Desert Vipers franchise in the ILT20, who are the reigning champions of the UAE-based league.

In 2021, the Glazers tried to enter the IPL during the auction for two new franchises. Their bid, Rs 4,128.65 crore, was the lowest of the nine qualifying bids and lost out to the RPSG Group (Lucknow) and CVC Capital (Ahmedabad).

Avram Glazer has been steadily building a presence in sport beyond football. Alongside his role at Manchester United, he sits on the board of Red Football Ltd., shares co-chairmanship of Manchester United Ltd., and presides as chairman of Innovate Corp, reported NDTVProfit.

Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade at Zapata Corporation as president, CEO, and later chairman. He earned a business degree from Washington University in St Louis and a law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law.

According to reports, Glazer is not just focused on RCB. He is also exploring opportunities with other IPL franchises, including Rajasthan Royals.

The 2025 RCB title win has made the franchise one of the most valuable in the IPL, with Diageo reportedly seeking around $2.1 billion for the team.

Indian pharma tycoon Adar Poonawalla, backed by TPG, Dr Ranjan Pai in consortium talks with KKR and Temasek, Premji Invest, and Sweden-based EQT have all submitted bids for the franchise.

RCB’s commercial strength, fanbase, and association with Virat Kohli make it one of the most attractive franchises in the IPL.

For Glazer, a successful bid would mark an entry into India’s cricket market, following years of interest in the country’s sporting ecosystem.

In 2023, Glazer and his siblings sold a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United to British chemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe, valuing the club at $5.4 billion after debt.

The family still owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased in 1995 for $192 million, now worth $5.2 billion net of debt.