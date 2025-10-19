MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Australia beat India by seven wickets in rain-affected first ODI to lead in three-match series

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe chipped in with a brisk 29-ball 37 to swing the game Australia's way

PTI Published 19.10.25, 04:47 PM
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. AP/PTI picture.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh anchored the chase beautifully as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the rain-affected first ODI to take the lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Sent in, India scored 136 for nine after the contest was reduced to 26-over-a-side game after rain interrupted proceedings for the third time, with the visitors struggling at 52 for four in 16.4 overs.

Set a revised target of 131 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Australia completed the task in 21.1 overs, with Marsh 46 not out off 52 balls emerging as the top-scorer.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe chipped in with a brisk 29-ball 37 to swing the game Australia's way.

Axar Patel (31 off 38 balls) and KL Rahul (38 off 31) gave momentum to India's innings after resumption, before debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy's (19 not out off 11) useful cameo.

Australia Innings (Target 131; 26 overs) Mitchell Marsh not out 46 Travis Head c Rana b Arshdeep 8 Matthew Short c Sharma b Patel 8 Josh Philippe c Arshdeep b Washington 37 Matt Renshaw not out 21 Extras: (LB-3, W-8) 11 Total: (For 3 wkts, 21.1 overs) 131 Fall of wkts: 1-10, 2-44, 3-99.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-1-21-0, Arshdeep Singh 5-0-31-1, Harshit Rana 4-0-27-0, Axar Patel 4-0-19-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2.1-0-16-0, Washington Sundar 2-0-14-1.

India Vs Australia ODI
