Asia Cup-bound Shubman Gill 'unwell', set to miss Duleep Trophy

Shubman Gill, in all likelihood, will miss the Duleep Trophy for North Zone for being “unwell”. The India Test captain had been scheduled to lead North Zone in the multi-day tournament.

“Shubman will not be able to play in Duleep. It’s not that he’s down with any injury, but he’s unwell,” North Zone coach P. Krishna Kumar told The Telegraph on Saturday.

It was learnt that Gill is down with fever at present. Nothing from the BCCI, though, has been announced officially on Gill’s absence from Duleep.

However, on Friday, Gill had posted a couple of pictures of himself with mountains in the backdrop. “Never miss the chance to catch a sunset,” his post read.

With Gill set to be out, Haryana opener Ankit Kumar, previously chosen as the former’s deputy, is likely to lead North Zone, who begin their Duleep campaign in the quarter-final clash against East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground on August 28. Ankit had also captained Haryana in last season’s Ranji Trophy.

Missing Duleep implies Gill goes into the upcoming Asia Cup with no game time since the end of the Oval Test against England, which had concluded on August 4. That shouldn’t worry him or the Indian team management much, though, as the Asia Cup will be played in a different format (T20).

Besides, the command with which Gill had batted in the recent England Tests, where he hit four centuries and aggregated 754 runs at an average of 75.40, should give him some confidence when he’s out to bat next. And that’s irrespective of the format.

Absence from Duleep also gives Gill a few extra days’ rest, which is essential for him as, following the Asia Cup, India’s home season gets underway with two Tests each against the West Indies and South Africa in October and November, respectively. The Proteas, reigning Test champions, are expected to pose a tough challenge.

Going back to North Zone, they will not be able to avail the services of quicks Arshdeep Singh and Harhit Rana after the quarter-final game against East Zone, as both are in the Asia Cup squad.