Arun Lal in the running for Bengal director of cricket role as CAB announces vacancy

Arun Lal is in the fray to become Bengal’s director of cricket.

If everything falls into place, Lal could return to the administration in the important role. He was last coach-cum-ment­or from the 2019-20 to 2021-22 season.

Lal, who played 16 Tests, 13 ODIs and 156 first-class matches, confirmed to The Telegraph on Thursday that he will apply for the director of cricket’s post.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday had advertised on its website vacancies for the posts of director of cricket and general manager — cricket operations. Sources said in the present situation, Lal, also a former Bengal captain, is the “best placed candidate” to be appointed for the coveted role.

The state association also plans to form a five-member committee featuring ex-cricketers like Sambaran Banerjee and Saradindu Mukherjee to bring reforms and transparency in U-13 and U-15 cricket.

A preliminary meeting was held on Thursday.