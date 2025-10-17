MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 17 October 2025

Arun Lal in the running for Bengal director of cricket role as CAB announces vacancy

Former Bengal captain and coach Lal could return to administration while CAB plans a five-member committee to reform U-13 and U-15 cricket in the state

Sayak Banerjee Published 17.10.25, 05:41 AM
Arun Lal

Arun Lal File Picture

Arun Lal is in the fray to become Bengal’s director of cricket.

If everything falls into place, Lal could return to the administration in the important role. He was last coach-cum-ment­or from the 2019-20 to 2021-22 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lal, who played 16 Tests, 13 ODIs and 156 first-class matches, confirmed to The Telegraph on Thursday that he will apply for the director of cricket’s post.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday had advertised on its website vacancies for the posts of director of cricket and general manager — cricket operations. Sources said in the present situation, Lal, also a former Bengal captain, is the “best placed candidate” to be appointed for the coveted role.

The state association also plans to form a five-member committee featuring ex-cricketers like Sambaran Banerjee and Saradindu Mukherjee to bring reforms and transparency in U-13 and U-15 cricket.

A preliminary meeting was held on Thursday.

RELATED TOPICS

Cricket Association Of Bengal (CAB) Arun Lal Sourav Ganguly
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT