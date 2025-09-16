Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as new jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team

Apollo Tyres has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream 11, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI was left without a shirt sponsor for the team after the government banned real money gaming platforms including Dream 11 under a new legislation.

The team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai without a title sponsor.

"The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," said a senior BCCI official.

