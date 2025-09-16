MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as new jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team

BCCI seals deal after gaming ban left team without a shirt sponsor during Asia Cup in Dubai

PTI Published 16.09.25, 04:04 PM
Representational Image File photo

Apollo Tyres has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream 11, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI was left without a shirt sponsor for the team after the government banned real money gaming platforms including Dream 11 under a new legislation.

The team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai without a title sponsor.

"The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," said a senior BCCI official.

Indian Cricket Team
