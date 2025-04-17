MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 17 April 2025

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje failed bat gauge ‘test’ in match against Punjab Kings

'Umpires have a new toy. Batters coming in with their 2nd choice bats…Check the scores… haha,' Dale Steyn tweeted after the match

Our Bureau Published 17.04.25, 09:11 AM
The on-field umpire checks Anrich Nortje’s bat during Tuesday’s game, in a picture shared on X. 

The on-field umpire checks Anrich Nortje’s bat during Tuesday’s game, in a picture shared on X.  Sourced by the Telegraph

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje’s bats failed the gauge test during their 16-run loss to Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

The trio were forced to change their bats. Narine’s bat was checked before KKR’s chase, while Russell and Nortje’s were checked when they walked out in the 11th and 15th overs, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Umpires have a new toy. Batters coming in with their 2nd choice bats…Check the scores… haha,” Dale Steyn tweeted after the match.

Prior to this edition, bats were checked on match-eve.

A triangle plastic gauge has the dimensions of a bat printed on it: depth 2.68 inches, width 4.33 inches, edges 1.61 inches. The curve, or the bulge of the bat, needs to be within 0.20 inches.

The fourth umpire will check the openers’ bats before they take the field this
IPL, while every subsequent batter has to clear the “bat gauge” wielded by the on-field umpires.

RELATED TOPICS

KKR Vs PBKS Sunil Narine Andre Russell Anrich Nortje
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Protest reaches Jantar Mantar: Bengal teachers raise demand for justice in Delhi

'Respect' echoed in posters and slogans at the teachers’ protest. They said they hoped politicians would join them in solidarity at Jantar Mantar on the hot Wednesday afternoon
Mamata Banerjee at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

Amit Shah caused our nation the most damage. My humble request to Modiji, please control him

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT