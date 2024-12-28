MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Andhra Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh cash award for Nitish Reddy

We are very happy that a boy from Andhra has been picked for the Test format and international T20 format, says ACA

PTI Published 28.12.24, 06:34 PM
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring his century during play on the third day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring his century during play on the third day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. AP/PTI

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for young Nitish Reddy, acknowledging his maiden Test century effort, which was crucial to India's fightback in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The 21-year-old Reddy scored a resilient unbeaten 105 to steer India to 358 for nine on the third day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"It is a fortunate day and a happiest moment for the Andhra Cricket Association. We are very happy that a boy from Andhra has been picked for the Test format and international T20 format. As an honour, on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association, Rs 25 lakh prize money is being given to Nitish Kumar Reddy," (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath said.

Reddy, who has been a standout performer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, showed his grit again in the fourth Test, sharing a crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar (50 off 162 balls).

Reddy’s remarkable innings was praised by cricketing legends with Sunil Gavaskar describing it as one of the greatest Test knocks in India's Test history.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

