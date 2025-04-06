Always knew Jofra world class bowler, with more games he is going to get better: RR teammate Sandeep Sharma

Jofra Archer is one of the toughest bowlers to face in world cricket and he regaining form after proving expensive early in the IPL was on expected lines, his Rajasthan Royals teammate Sandeep Sharma said.

Archer had leaked as many as 76 runs in his four overs in the opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad before conceding 33 runs in 2.3 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also failed to pick up a wicket besides proving expensive.

However, the England pacer upped his ante in his previous two outings, most recently against Punjab Kings on Saturday night when he struck twice in the opening over.

"When you start any tournament, something like the IPL, it's high pressure. You have so many quality batters and opponent sides. First two matches, your nerves are high. I think that is what happened.

"We always knew Jofra is a world class bowler. The skill he brings to the table or into the game, it's totally different. Very few can bring that," said Sandeep after the win over Punjab Kings.

Archer had castled Priyansh Arya and skipper Shreyas Iyer in the opening over.

"All management and team had this confidence on him that the day he gets that 1 over, 1 wicket, maybe 2 overs, those 2 good overs, that will boost his confidence. He is one of the toughest bowlers to face. With more games, he is going to get better and better," said Sandeep.

We read the pitch faster than Punjab

Sandeep also contributed to Royals' success with the ball, taking two wickets for 21 runs in his four overs. In response to Royals' 205 for 4, Punjab Kings could only manage 155 for 9.

"Actually, this pitch, the back-off length was skidding and was keeping low. We saw the other team bowling. I think we read the pitch faster than the other team," Sandeep said.

"We had the same plan during time-outs. We talked to the batsmen who were playing inside us. We got their feedback on which ball is tough to hit or which ball is tough to convert boundary balls.

"We cut down those balls on this wicket. Again, I feel the wicket was not that good. The credit goes to our batters, who scored well," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.