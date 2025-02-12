Ajinkya Rahane's hunger for Test cricket 'still alive' amid strong Ranji form

The celebrations, as usual, were far from animated after Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 41st first-class hundred with a tap to mid-wicket at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. After Mumbai wrapped up a 152-run victory over Haryana in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final, the skipper got down to interact with a group of journalists — his tone tempered, just as it has been right through his career.

But Rahane went on to make a statement that may come across as a telling one to Team India and those who have been on the national selection panel.

The last time Rahane played for India was the Port-of-Spain Test against the West Indies in July 2023. Since then the India door has been shut on him. But prior to that Windies tour, Rahane had hit 89 and 46 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval, which according to him was a pretty good showing.

“I did well in the last three years. When I came to the WTC final, I did very well there. And after that, I was out of the team.

“Selecting or not selecting is in the hands of the selectors. But, I thought I did well in that WTC final. You all know that,” the Mumbai skipper said.

“But again, for me, it’s about being in the moment and looking to keep improving my game... Keep growing as a cricketer and then give my best all the time.”

Rahane, focused on the present, was in no mood to complain. But his comments certainly are a reminder to the then selection panel which apparently had not paid much heed to his WTC final performance. Rahane was the best among India’s batsmen in the game they lost by 209 runs.

The century on Tuesday aside, Rahane has just another fifty in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, where he aggregates 437 runs from eight games, averaging 39.72. However, his 108 in the quarter-final against Haryana came at a time when Mumbai were in a spot of bother in their second innings. That does add a little more value to his innings.

Besides, he has been the top run-getter of this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (with 469 runs). Although a different format, that has also been a statement from Rahane, who has so far made 85 Test, 90 ODI and 20 T20I appearances.

The leader of India’s unforgettable 2-1 Test series win Down Under in 2021, Rahane still believes “times can change” as he still has the hunger and passion to play Test cricket.

“In terms of batting and bowling, your performance can always go up and down. But for me, my strength is my attitude and I play with this passion. As I’ve said, for me, Test cricket is always at the top and that hunger is still alive. The fire inside me is still alive.

“You never know what will happen in the future. Times change. So, it’s all about giving my best and improving day by day.

“While moving on the field, I feel I’m anticipating well. I focus a lot on my fitness.

“So, as I said, times can change anytime. Yes, I want to play for India again. I still want to play Test cricket and I know there’s cricket left in me. I am confident about it, but I just want to be in the moment.”

Leading KKR

Rahane claimed no discussions have taken place on whether he will be leading the Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s IPL. But if given the responsibility, he’s ready for it.

“I’m mentally prepared. I’ve done captaincy and have played in every situation and know how to handle them. So, whatever responsibility is given to me, I’m ready for it,” Rahane said.