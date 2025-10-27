MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rahane and Nair shine with centuries as Services set record in Ranji Trophy match

Mumbai’s Rahane hits 159 and Karnataka’s Nair 174 not out while Services defeat Assam in just 90 overs, marking the shortest completed Ranji Trophy game ever

Our Bureau Published 27.10.25, 06:27 AM
Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane File picture

Ajikya Rahane and Karun Nair hit centuries for their respective teams in the Ranji Trophy on Sunday. While Rahane hit 159 as Mumbai reached 406/8 in their first innings against Chhattisgarh, Nair made 174 not out in Karnataka’s 371 against Goa.

Rahane also had a message for the national selectors. “Age is just a number... If you have the experience, if you are still playing domestic cricket, if you are still giving your best, I think selectors should consider (for selection),” the 37-year-old said, adding that he felt India needed him during the 2024-25 Test series in Australia.

Shortest match

Services defeated hosts Assam in just 90 overs (540 balls), making it the shortest completed match in Ranji Trophy history. The previous shortest was 547 balls (Delhi vs Railways, 1961-62).

Assam were out for 75 after making 103 in the first innings. Services, after their 108 in the first essay, reached the target of 72 losing just two wickets.

