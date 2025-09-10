Aggression on field for best results: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha hold identical views

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has clarified that there has been no instruction to restrict aggression in high-profile contests against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

“Temper? Aggression is always there when we take the field,” Suryakumar said. “And without aggression, I don’t think you can play this sport. I’m very excited to take the field.”

Surya’s Pakistan counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, had identical views — there’s no shying away from aggression.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player,” Agha said. “Everyone is different individually. If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that. When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can’t stop them because that’s what keeps them going.

“From my side, there is no instruction to anyone, as long as it stays on the field.”

This is both teams’ first meeting on the cricket field since Operation Sindoor in May. The teams meet in Dubai on Sunday.

The captains’ press conference and the trophy unveiling ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday were followed by a news conference. The emcee requested the media to ask only apolitical questions.

Afghanistan captain Ras­hid Khan sat between Surya and Agha. The Indian skipper was asked if he would like to see a change in his team’s approach and philosophy.

“Why are you needling me?” he cheekily retorted. “When you play a format you need to know how good your preparation is. Why mend something that isn’t broken? If something has given us results, why would we need to change that aspect separately?”

Pakistan are coming into the tournament having won a tri-series over Afghanistan and the UAE just two days ago. India haven’t played a T20I series in a while.