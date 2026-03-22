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regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 March 2026

After three ducks in T20 World Cup, Abhishek Sharma turns to Shubman Gill for bat boost

India opener recalls childhood bond with Gill and his lighthearted reply during rough patch before bouncing back with crucial knock in final

Our Bureau Published 22.03.26, 07:44 AM
Childhood friends Abhishek Sharma and (left) Shubman Gill during practice for the Punjab state team, in a picture shared on Instagram a few years ago, at Eden Gardens

Childhood friends Abhishek Sharma and (left) Shubman Gill during practice for the Punjab state team, in a picture shared on Instagram a few years ago, at Eden Gardens Sourced by the Telegraph

Abhishek Sharma messaged his childhood mate Shubman Gill and asked for a bat following his hat-trick of ducks at the start of the T20 World Cup believing it would help him return to form.

Maine hi message kiya tha isko 3 ducks ke baad ke mujhe bat de de, isse pehle koi aur record bann jae (I told him to give me his bat before I ended up with an unwanted record),” Abhishek said during the recent BCCI Naman awards.

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The 25-year-old Abhis­hek also recalled Gill’s respo­nse: “Usne bola tha, tu kar lega (You’ll manage it).”

But did Gill offer any advice to Abhishek in his time of crisis?

“No. 1 T20I batsman in the world ko kaun advice dega (Who is going to advise the world’s No. 1 T20I batter?),” Gill, India’s ODI and Test captain, said.

Abhishek, who scored a blistering 52 off 21 balls in the T20 World Cup final, was asked whose bat he liked the most, and he did not even pause: “Shubman ka hi.”

Woh mere bat se hi khelta hai hamesha (He plays with my bat all the time anyway),” Gill quipped with a smile.

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Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill T20 World Cup 2026
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