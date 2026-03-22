After three ducks in T20 World Cup, Abhishek Sharma turns to Shubman Gill for bat boost

Abhishek Sharma messaged his childhood mate Shubman Gill and asked for a bat following his hat-trick of ducks at the start of the T20 World Cup believing it would help him return to form.

“Maine hi message kiya tha isko 3 ducks ke baad ke mujhe bat de de, isse pehle koi aur record bann jae (I told him to give me his bat before I ended up with an unwanted record),” Abhishek said during the recent BCCI Naman awards.

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The 25-year-old Abhis­hek also recalled Gill’s respo­nse: “Usne bola tha, tu kar lega (You’ll manage it).”

But did Gill offer any advice to Abhishek in his time of crisis?

“No. 1 T20I batsman in the world ko kaun advice dega (Who is going to advise the world’s No. 1 T20I batter?),” Gill, India’s ODI and Test captain, said.

Abhishek, who scored a blistering 52 off 21 balls in the T20 World Cup final, was asked whose bat he liked the most, and he did not even pause: “Shubman ka hi.”

“Woh mere bat se hi khelta hai hamesha (He plays with my bat all the time anyway),” Gill quipped with a smile.