Abhishek Nayar takes charge as Kolkata Knight Riders head coach for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday confirmed Abhishek Nayar as their head coach. He replaces Chandrakant Pandit, who occupied the post for the past three seasons.

Nayar, who has worked extensively with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul on a personal level with huge success, was brought back into the KKR fold midway through IPL 2025 after he ended his stint with Team In­dia as assistant coach.

He was recently appointed head coach by WPL side UP Warriorz.

Pandit parted ways with the Knight Riders earlier this year, following which the franchise was on the lookout for a new head coach. Nayar’s appointment continues KKR’s recent practice of entrusting the role to an Indian coach.

“Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said. “His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We’re thrilled to see him take over as head coa­ch and lead KKR into its next chapter.”

Nayar had been a part of the KKR set-up when they won the IPL title in 2024 under Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship. KKR finished eighth in IPL 2025.

Nayar will work alongside mentor Dwayne Bravo. A few more changes are expected in the support staff with the franchise in need of a bowling coach, following the departure of Bharat Arun, who has taken up the role with LSG.