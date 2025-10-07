A 'different' Siraj soars  to excellence: Post-England tour, pacer has become sharper

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and the third centurion, Ravindra Jadeja, were certainly the architects of India’s thumping innings win over the West Indies in the first Test in Ahmedabad.

Equally important, though, was the role of Mohammed Siraj, who finished the Test with match figures of 7/71. Precisely, it was Siraj’s spell on the first morning of the Test, where he took three quick wickets to trigger the Windies’ collapse, before the visitors eventually folded for a paltry 162.

Agreed, the Motera track did have a bit of spice in it for the quicks early on, but overall, those were good batting conditions. The fragility of the current Windies batting line-up also makes the going a tad easier for the opposition bowlers. But keeping that in mind, the effort Siraj had put in on that first morning certainly deserves the kudos, as he was almost spot-on with his accuracy, which played a big role in laying the foundation of India’s victory.

In the second innings too, he struck thrice even when there was more help for

the spinners.

That Siraj puts in his 100 per cent all the time, regardless of the conditions and the situation, isn’t anything new. What’s striking is that one can sense Siraj in a new avatar since the Test tour of England.

Aggression was always a characteristic of his. Lately, he has developed this ability to bowl more wicket-taking deliveries by targeting the stumps frequently and also focusing on the off-stump channel, which aids in striking in key moments and critical junctures consistently. And if he gets one wicket, he gets two quite soon.

The Oval Test was a prime example, where his lion-hearted match haul of nine wickets helped India draw the series.

Since the England tour, Siraj does seem to have raised his bowling to the next level. And importantly, the period in England when he had to

lead the bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s abse nce has made him stronger, sharper and more aware of his responsibilities. And that’s showing in his bowling.

“Siraj used to say, ‘Aap mujhe match khilate raho. Bas, aur kuchh nahi chahiye (Make me play all the matches. I don’t want anything else).’ He still has that attitude, being the workhorse that he is.

“He has never complained about workload, and that’s one of his biggest assets,” said a former national selector.

“We saw a different Siraj blooming in England,” acknowledged another former national selector and ex-pacer Salil Ankola. “Even at Motera, it appeared as if a different Siraj was in operation.

“Maybe that short break following the England tour helped him. These breaks help in self-introspection, which may have benefited Siraj.”

What bodes well for India is Siraj making an effort to be just as dangerous as pace spearhead Bumrah. Before The Oval game, that was noticed to a certain extent even in the Lord’s Test, though India had lost the game.

Workload will most likely continue as a factor for Bumrah, but if Siraj keeps up with his strides and steadily acquires the abilities of a leader of the bowling attack, India may not have many reasons to worry about in terms of their fast bowling.

“There’s fire in Siraj’s blood. He’s someone who goes for the kill all the time, whether he’s bowling the first or the last over of the day. Containing isn’t there in his system.

“What also helps him is bowling a lot at the nets. He does that meticulously, and, importantly, he knows how to take care of his body because almost every cricketer plays with some niggle or the other. So, how you take care of your body is very important.

“But yes, Siraj has come

of age and is looking even sharper. This is a different Siraj since The Oval Test,” Ankola explained.

For India to fare well

in this World Test Championship cycle, Siraj’s role will be massive, be it at home or in away matches.