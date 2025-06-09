Cramps, burnouts...: What it takes to grind through a marathon Grand Slam final

Throwing in the towel is not an option at a Grand Slam summit clash.

The sparring contest between two racket-wielding greats does become a sight to behold, often transcending the pre-conceived notions of sport.



But beyond sheer spectacle lies the grueling test of endurance these finals often demand.

Grand Slam showdowns are marathons in the garb of contests, stretching deep into five sets and sometimes beyond the testing four-hour mark. Just how the contest between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced a spellbinding spectacle at the Roland Garros final.

To overcome stiff competition across the net is to win not only the points that matter but also staying the course.

Just like these matches have portrayed so far...

Australian Open Final 2012: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

Duration: 5 hours 53 minutes

The longest Grand Slam final in the Open Era, this clash in Melbourne between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was an out-and-out classic.

Literally a war fought over nearly six hours, it ended with Djokovic barely able to stand, but in the end he stood tall. He won the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5.

Throughout the match, Nadal routinely munched on bananas to replenish energy and potassium.

Djokovic, following his gluten-and dairy-free regimen, relied on water, hydration drinks with electrolytes and organic protein shakes.

After the grueling final, he rewarded himself with a single square of chocolate, his first in 18 months.

Australian Open Final 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal

Duration: 5 hours 24 minutes

Nadal’s remarkable comeback from two sets down against Medvedev showcased not just heart but also a tried-and-tested nutrition routine.

Nadal won 2–6, 6–7(5), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5.

Both players leaned on bananas throughout the near five-and-a-half-hour encounter.

Nadal’s preference for bananas is long-established.

They offer a quick dose of carbohydrates, potassium, and magnesium which are essential to maintain concentration and prevent cramping.

Medvedev, too, opted for bananas during this match, though he has since broadened his mid-match diet to include energy bars.

Wimbledon Final 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer

Duration: 4 hours 57 minutes

The first Wimbledon final to be decided by a fifth-set tiebreak, the 2019 duel between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will forever be remembered for its psychological intensity and sheer length.

Djokovic won 7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3)

During the nearly five-hour clash, Djokovic sustained himself with a combination of dates, a small amount of banana, water, and two types of energy drinks.

Federer too followed a familiar hydration and energy routine, sticking with bananas and energy drinks to power through the longest final in Wimbledon history, and the last major final of his storied career.

US Open Final 1988: Mats Wilander vs Ivan Lendl

Duration: 4 hours 54 minutes

In an era before advanced sports nutrition and protein powders, Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl played what was then the longest US Open final.

Mats Wilander defeated Ivan Lendl in a five-set match with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Although no exotic energy boosters were recorded, both players stuck to the basics: water and standard sports drinks, the only available sources of mid-match refreshment at the time.