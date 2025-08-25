Adriyan clinches gold in junior 3P event

Calcutta: India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar dished out a dominant show to win the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions competition in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, at the Asian Shooting Championship on Sunday.

In the junior men’s 3P event, Calcutta’s Adriyan Karmakar claimed the gold medal with an Asian junior record of 463.8 in the final.

Aishwary shot 462.5 to finish on top. China’s Wenyu Zhao won the silver medal with 462 points, while Japan’s Naoya Okada claimed bronze with a score of 445.8.

Aishwary led the field for most of the competition.

The 24-year-old Olympian had an excellent outing in kneeling position, and though he could not replicate that in prone, Aishwary did enough in the standing round to emerge as winner after entering the final phase of the competition with a lead of more than 1.5 points.

The other Indian shooters in the fray, Chain Singh, finished fourth, while Akhil Sheoran ended fifth in the final.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Aishwary, Chain Singh and Sheoran bagged the silver medal in the 50 metre rifle 3 positions team event.

In the junior men’s 3P, Vedant Waghmare was second in qualifying with a 582, and Adriyan, son of Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, took the eighth and final qualifying spot with a 576.

The trio of Vedant, Adriyan and Rohit bagged the team gold with a combined tally of 1733.

In the individual final, it was Adriyan who started strongest, taking a lead of 0.9 from China’s Han Yinan after 15 shots of the first kneeling position. Vedant was lying sixth at this stage.

By the end of 10 shots in the second prone position, Vedant was trailing his compatriot by 0.4. Adriyan, however, posted a strong final series to extend the lead to 1.4 going into the standing position.

Host shooter Oleg Noskov was 0.8 behind Vedant.

A tough first series of 48.6 in standing then saw Vedant lose spot to Oleg momentarily, but he again regained ground. Adriyan was soldiering on merrily and was 3.2 ahead of his teammate

after 40 shots.

A fantastic late surge by Han saw him displace Vedant for silver over the last five shots, but Adriyan was not to be deterred as he shot scores of 10.8, 10.2,10.4,10.5 and 10.5 for a first junior continental title with an Asian junior record to boot.

Double Paris Olympic Games medallist Manu Bhaker, who won bronze medals in both the women’s 10m air pistol individual and team events earlier this week, was fourth in the women’s 25m pistol qualification round after the precision stage.

Esha Singh was second.

Till last count, India, with 25 gold medals, 10 silver and 10 bronze, were sitting pretty on top of the medals tally. China are a distant second with 10 gold medals.