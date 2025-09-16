Abhishek Sharma’s fearless assault on Shaheen Afridi shows southpaw's coming-of-age

When Shaheen Shah Afridi smashed those maximums in the last couple of overs to drag Pakistan’s total to 127/9 in Dubai on Sunday, one felt it would provide his team with some momentum. Or, those late strikes would lead to a spring in his step as he came out to bowl.

Shaheen ran in hard as Pakistan’s defence of a small target began. But he found himself cornered after just two balls into India’s run chase.

Abhishek Sharma greeted the Pakistan pace spearhead with a boundary and a six, which put the pressure straightaway back onto the latter. In his next over, Abhishek slammed Shaheen again for a four and a six as the left-arm quick didn’t return to bowl thereafter, finishing with 0/23 off his two overs.

The Dubai pitch didn’t have much on offer for the pacers, yet negating Shaheen’s spell with the new ball was crucial for India. But, the left-handed Abhishek’s assault on Shaheen threw the experienced Pakistani quick off his rhythm.

Abhishek’s 31 off 13 balls took good care of the required run rate, as after his departure in the fourth over, India needed only 87 to win the contest off as many as 98 balls with eight wickets in hand.

Fearlessness is certainly a facet of Abhishek’s batting, which was also witnessed during the home T20Is against England. On Sunday too, he exhibited his daring approach right away, stepping out of the crease a little to convert the first ball of India’s run chase — a pitched-up delivery from Shaheen — into a full toss and hitting it straight over the top.

What followed was another fuller-length ball at the stumps, but Abhishek launched it smartly over cover for a maximum. That shot was another instance of his

emphasis on proper cricketing strokes, a key element central to the success the 25-year-old has had so far in the T20 format.

Reading the line

What also boosts his game is following the line of the ball, an aspect he has learnt from his mentor Yuvraj Singh.

“I’ve learnt from you how to come to the line of the ball. That requires a lot of discipline,” Abhishek told Yuvraj on a social media video earlier this month.

The slash over point and a hoick over mid-wicket in Shaheen’s next over showed how well he had gauged the line.

Clarity of mind

At present, though, what makes matters easier for Abhishek is clarity over his role and making optimum utilisation of the Powerplay. “He knows that at the moment, he’ll be needed only in T20Is and is not in a situation like that of, say, a Shubman

Gill, who’s required to deliver in all formats.

“So, that way, Abhishek is clear and he trains accordingly,” a team source said

on Monday.