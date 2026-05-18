Aaron Rai becomes first Englishman in 107 years to win Professional Golfers’ Association Championship

With one sizzling round of 65 at Aronimink Golf Club on Sunday, Englishman Aaron Rai emerged from relative obscurity to fulfil his dream of landing a major title with a shock triumph at the PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old started his 13th major as a 300-1 outsider and Sunday's final round as one of 43 players, some of them household names, within five shots of the lead.

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It was his first major championship in his 13th starts, and he became only the second English player to win the PGA Championship, the first since 1919.

The only English player to win the PGA before him was Jim Barnes in 1916 and 1919, when it was played as a match play format. Rai's win also ended a 10-year-streak of wins by Americans at the PGA Championship.

Behind Rai's 9-under total were Jon Rahm (68) and Alex Smalley (70) in tied second at 6-under.

Justin Thomas (65), Matti Schmid (69) and Ludvig Aberg (69) were tied for fourth at 5-under, while Cameron Smith (68), Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele (69) were tied seventh at 4-under.

Kurt Kitayama, one of the early starters, shot the day's best at 63 and was T-11th alongside Justin Rose (69), Chris Gotterup (69) and Patrick Reed (70) at 3-under total.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (69) struggled with his putting and was T-14 alongside Matt Fitzpatrick (65) at 2-under.

Rai, whose parents have Indian origins, and whose wife Gaurika, is a professional golfer from India, combined his composed personality with meticulous preparations that include gloves on both hands and covers for irons.

Rai kept his composure when it mattered, however, and picked up four birdies on the back nine, including one at the 17th on the back of a monster 68-foot putt, to become the first Englishman in 107 years to claim the Wanamaker Trophy.

"There's so many different things that you face, whether that is in the game, whether that is acquiring the skills, putting the time in that is required, facing all the setbacks that come along with it," the quietly spoken Rai said.

"It is certainly a roller coaster to get to these points, and a week like this, an achievement like this, certainly makes it all feel very much worthwhile.

"It's an absolute dream come true."

Two-time major champion Jon Rahm, who finished tied for second on Sunday, said Rai was renowned as one of the kindest and most respectful players on the PGA Tour.

Rai said that his humble outlook on life derived from his upbringing in the English Midlands as the son of migrants from India and Kenya.

"My mom and my siblings were very fast to reinforce the importance of just being a good person and trying to do the right things away from golf," he said.

Two Gloves

Rai also paid tribute to his wife, Indian professional Gaurika Bishnoi, and his father, who was behind his habit of wearing two gloves and putting head covers on his irons as a reminder of how precious his clubs were when he was growing up.

"My dad was with me every day that I went to practice from the age of four or five years old, he actually quit his job and started to focus on my golf from a really young age," Rai said.

"He was very much an advocate to really just stay in your lane, focus on the things that you can do and I didn't really mix with a lot of other junior golfers, which didn't give me a perspective of what was normal."

Hard work and diligence were the other words being bandied about by his fellow players on Sunday when they were asked to describe the world number 44.

"There are a lot of guys that work extremely hard ... so I think that's a prerequisite of what is just required to try and compete out here," Rai said.

"It's reaffirming to know that the things that we're doing are working and they're leading to continued development within the game. Hopefully I can just continue to move along a pretty similar path moving forwards."

Jim Barnes, who won the Wanamaker Trophy in 1916 and again three years later, was the only other Englishman in the long history of the tournament to win the PGA Championship.

"There's a lot of incredible and historic English players over those 100 years who have had phenomenal careers," Rai said.

"To be the person that's the first one in such a long time from England is an amazing thing, and something to be extremely proud of.

"I'm very proud to be from England (and) I'm very proud of India and Kenya as well ... I'm very proud of representing all three, really."