The rise of vegetarian food globally is undeniable: Chef Fabrizio Marino

Chef Fabrizio Marino is an Italian chef embedded in the spiritual philosophies of India. He cooks vegetarian and pescatarian food. While cooking, he offers his vegetarian recipes to Lord Krishna to purify them. The owner of Maggese Restaurant in San Miniato, Tuscany, has worked at several award-winning restaurants including the one-Michelin-starred Joia in Milan where he was head chef till 2016. My Kolkata caught up with Chef Fabrizio to know more about the rise of vegetarian food globally, Maldives’ first vegetarian restaurant – Just Veg at Atmosphere Kanifushi – and the influence of India’s spiritual philosophies on food.

My Kolkata: Is there a rise in vegetarian food worldwide? Are Indians the main clientele driving this trend?

Fabrizio Marino: Yes, vegetarian food is gaining popularity worldwide for many reasons. As a chef, I see more people choosing plant-based diets for ethical, environmental, and health reasons. There’s a growing desire to live in more harmony with animals and the planet. The choice is definitely inspired by ancient cultures, such as that of India, which has long focussed on meditation and introspection. While Indians are key drivers, this is a global trend. The Just Veg Festival is a great example of how vegetarian cuisine is being embraced globally as part of this shift. In accordance with contemporary ideals of mindful eating, this event offers more than just a culinary adventure.

Just Veg (established 2014) has been Maldives’ ‘first pure vegetarian restaurant’ – what do you think inspired its creation?

Just Veg was born from a beautiful intuition, recognising the global movement toward vegetarianism. As more people seek plant-based options for ethical, environmental, and health reasons, this restaurant responded to that shift. This restaurant celebrates the richness of vegetarian cuisine, offering delicious and wholesome dishes. It provides guests with a memorable dining experience that is in line with their values and the rising need for sustainable culinary options.

Are any local Maldivian dishes prepared in vegetarian format at Just Veg?

Yes, there are many Maldivian scents that appear in Just Veg’s dishes. From chilli pepper to some spices; the coconut with which we make extravagant curries is also Maldivian.

Are you a vegetarian? What drives you towards vegetarian cuisine?

I eat vegetarian. This type of nutrition is good for my body and my vibration in general. However, I am not an intransigent character. I still love tasting fish-based preparations if they are well cooked and if they are interesting for professional purposes. I am very curious and in love with cooking.

Have you visited India? What do you like about India? Which are your favourite restaurants in the country?

Yes, I’ve visited India, and I’m deeply drawn to its Vedic history and rich traditions. Being a meditation practitioner, my time there was more devoted to spiritual inquiry during a retreat, therefore, I couldn't enjoy meals at Indian restaurants. Nonetheless, I have a great deal of respect for Indian culture, particularly the teachings of Lord Krishna.

What are the top 3 trends you are seeing in food now which are shaping key decisions in the restaurant industry?

The top three trends I see shaping the restaurant industry right now are:

Natural approach: There’s a growing shift towards using fresh, locally sourced, and minimally processed ingredients, focusing on health and sustainability.

Ancestral techniques: I’ve noticed a revival of ancient cooking methods like fermentation, smoking, and pickling, which add depth to dishes.

Experiential dishes: Chefs are now creating immersive dining experiences where presentation, atmosphere, and storytelling enhance the overall culinary journey.

There has been a rise in vegetarian food globally. How important is the Indian consumer to tourism markets?

The rise in vegetarian food globally is undeniable, and Indian consumers play a crucial role in this shift. Due to India's long-standing, religiously and culturally driven vegetarianism, Indian tourists now have a significant role in determining the food options available internationally. Due to their popularity and the need for a wide variety of excellent vegetarian options, hotels and restaurants are increasingly accommodating their tastes. Globally, this influence is fostering innovation and growth in plant-based eating.

Lastly, how do you go about pairing food and wine?

When pairing food and wine, I focus on balancing flavours and matching intensity. I attempt to equal strength and balance flavours when mixing wine with food. Full-bodied wines pair well with rich foods, while crisp whites pair well with lighter selections. I also take texture and regional pairings into account, but ultimately it boils down to personal taste — trying out different pairings could lead to some delightful surprises.