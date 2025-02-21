Blithe reflects on ‘Sojourn Desires’ — his latest EP

Melodic techno and indie house remain favourites in the underground scene, with hard-hitting basslines keeping crowds moving. Be it Maceo Plex’s All Night or Ankytrixx’s Baby 2000, if the bass drops hard, the audience jumps high.

Adding to this soundscape, electronic artiste Blithe returns with his third EP, Sojourn Desires. This two-track release fuses melodic techno and indie dance, featuring intricate melodies and pulsating rhythms. It also introduces TOTEM, his new duo project — expanding his artistic vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2014, Blithe has shaped India’s underground scene and gained global recognition, performing at festivals like Grüne Sonne and Sea You. Having shared the stage with icons like Maceo Plex, Carl Cox and Nina Kraviz, he continues to make his mark on the international electronic music landscape.

Sharing his creative process behind this new EP, the Delhi-based artiste spoke to My Kolkata. Excerpts:

My Kolkata: Could you describe the creative process behind the two tracks on your recent EP, Sojourn Desires?

Blithe: Sojourn Desires captures fleeting yet profound moments that leave a lasting imprint. Fernweh evokes a longing for exploration through hypnotic grooves and ethereal textures, while TOTEM’s debut, Odyssey, blends deep, pulsating rhythms with a raw, ritualistic energy.

Inspired by physical and emotional movement, these tracks reflect the pulse of a city at dusk, the solitude of open spaces and the magnetic pull of a dance floor at sunrise. The music evolves instinctively — like a journey where the experience itself is transformative.

Tune in here.

How does TOTEM differ from your solo work, and how is this reflected in the two tracks?

TOTEM is a project that channels raw, instinctive energy, exploring primal, rhythmic and hypnotic sounds. While my solo work is more introspective, layering emotion with subtlety, TOTEM takes a stripped-back, visceral approach — focusing on rhythm and movement with ritualistic intensity.

Your sound seamlessly blends Melodic Techno and Indie Dance. How has the fusion of these two evolved over the years?

Melodic Techno and Indie Dance sit at opposite ends of the spectrum — one deep and hypnotic, the other raw and retro-futuristic. Over time, their fusion has become more fluid — blending emotion with groove. While Melodic Techno has embraced groove-driven elements, Indie Dance has absorbed its depth — creating a sound that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking. For me, this fusion is about contrast — light and shadow, tension and release, the mechanical and the organic. It’s the euphoria of the dance floor meeting the introspection of a journey.

Your previous releases have charted impressively on global platforms. Did that success influence your approach to creating Sojourn Desires?

Sojourn Desires is less about repeating success and more about capturing movement— both sonic and emotional. It reflects where I am now. The energy of my previous tracks, their reception, and the way they responded on dance floors worldwide undoubtedly left an imprint. But instead of letting that define this EP, I chose to explore deeper to create something that feels more unbound.

What have been some key takeaways or memorable experiences from working alongside artistes like Maceo Plex, Nina Kraviz and Artbat?

Maceo Plex seamlessly blends nostalgia with futurism, showing that music should always have depth and emotion, no matter how driving the sound. Nina Kraviz’s unpredictable style manipulates time, space and tension — creating a hypnotic experience that proves the most powerful sets are not just heard but felt. Artbat’s cinematic builds and explosive drops demonstrate how emotional intensity and dance floor energy can coexist in perfect balance.

Your journey in electronic music began in 2014. How has the global music scene changed since then, and how do you keep your sound fresh in such a dynamic industry?

The electronic music scene in 2014 had clearer genre boundaries — a sharper divide between underground and mainstream — and was just beginning to be reshaped by the digital age. Since then, those lines have blurred, and constant change has driven evolution.

For me, staying fresh isn’t about trends but curiosity — seeking inspiration in unexpected places and letting my sound evolve naturally. The dance floor is always shifting. And as an artiste, you move with it or fall behind.

As the first Indian DJ to perform at the DXB yacht party in Dubai and having played at major European festivals, what’s your perspective on the global acceptance of Indian electronic artistes?

Indian electronic artistes are making a global impact, proving music is a universal language. When I started, the world felt distant, but today, the scene is more connected than ever. Playing at DXB Techno & Chill and festivals like Sea You & Grüne Sonne, I’ve seen beats transcend borders.

We’re blending traditional influences with modern sounds, offering a fresh perspective. This movement is redefining Indian electronic music — not as a trend, but as a force of innovation and authenticity.

You’ve built a reputation for being an ‘equipment wizard’. How do you integrate technology into your production and performances?

Technology is my creative tool, not my identity. Sojourn Desires blends analog warmth from synths and drum machines with digital textures shaped by Ableton Live, Serum and Omnisphere.

For performances, I keep my setup minimal yet purposeful, using an RMX 1000, effects, and live sampling for spontaneity. The goal is seamless integration — where technology fades and the music takes centre stage.