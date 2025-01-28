Whatever I create… it’s my drop of water to the ocean: Lou Majaw

It’s still January, but the slow onset of the inevitable heat is already making Kolkatans groan. The city, having shed its Christmas lights and New Year mood, has returned to its usual rhythm — faces are furrowed, and the once-vibrant streets seem to slump into the monotony of daily life.

Amidst this lull, Lou Majaw and his band flew in from Shillong, bringing a dose of rock ‘n’ roll to Park Street’s Someplace Else. Wearing his trademark denim shorts, mismatched socks, leather wristbands, and guitar in hand, he had the crowd grooving to the bass and bouncing to every drum beat. With every chord and every beat, the band transported the room into a celebration of music, a momentary escape from the city’s languid spell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lou and his band exuded energy that kept the audience swaying to the rhythm

“Cheers to life, my friends,” he proclaimed after wrapping up a set of three solos. The stage came alive as Shepherd Star Najiar on guitar, Albert Ryntathiang on bass, and Vincent Adriel Fallon Tariang on drums joined him. The crowd already warmed up, responded enthusiastically, swaying to the rhythm and getting swept up in the lively energy that Lou and his band effortlessly exuded.

The night showcased an eclectic setlist, including Tomorrow is a Long Time, Yakeroo Blues, Hey Love, She Belongs to Me, Rose in My Garden, Soulful Reggae, Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, and the fan favourite, Forever Young. Lou’s performance with his band was a masterclass in tight, synchronised musicianship. Each member played with precision and mutual understanding — effortlessly sharing the spotlight in their moments of glory. It was clear that they held deep respect and admiration for each other’s craft — true professionals.

Lou, of course, occupies a special space within this ensemble. When asked what appeals to him about Lou’s music, Shepherd said, “I've been listening to Lou’s songs for a long time, and at times, it feels like some of them were written just for me. His work resonates deeply with my life experiences. His lyrics are simple, with no fancy words, yet they strike a chord and leave a profound impact.”

“The best part is that he shares his experience with us. Sometimes, he puts us under a lot of pressure, but it always happens spontaneously, and there’s beauty in that. In one word, Lou is an institution,” Albert added.

L-R: Shepherd Star Najiar, Vincent Adriel Fallon Tariang, and Albert Ryntathiang

My Kolkata caught up with Lou a few hours before his show to discuss his journey and deep connection to the city. Edited excerpts follow…

My Kolkata: What was it about those days in Shillong that made you decide to leave and start anew in Kolkata?

Lou Majaw: Something deeply personal happened back in Shillong that I couldn’t face. I felt the need to escape, to run away from reality. I must have been around 16 or 18 then. It was a dark time, and I wasn’t able to confront the nightmare of it all. When a friend mentioned his family was travelling to Calcutta for a relative’s wedding, I saw my chance. I joined them on the train. Coming from a small village lit by candles and kerosene lamps to the magnificent lights of Park Street and the vibrant streets of Calcutta felt magical.

You mentioned writing your first songs, Sea of Sorrow and I Had a Woman, in Kolkata. How did the city influence your music and creative journey?

When the family I came with returned home, I decided to stay back. I didn’t have a place to stay, so I ended up sleeping on park benches and on pavements. By then, I was already playing guitar and singing — not that I’m a great guitar player or singer, but it’s something I’ve always loved. Music was my way of expressing myself, and it gave me solace.

My heart was on fire, but my pockets and stomach were empty. What I love about Calcutta is how it sheltered me and shaped me. Those early days were hard, but they gave me strength.

The colonial structures, the Anglo-Indian community, and the dazzling lights of Park Street – it all became part of my story. The first song I ever wrote was in Calcutta. There’s a church at the end of the tram lines near Ripon Street. In its compound, I wrote Sea of Sorrow. My second song, I Had a Woman, was written at Victoria Memorial.

Lou Majaw wrote his second song, ‘I Had a Woman’, at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial My Kolkata

What role did Kolkata play in shaping your music career?

Calcutta gave me the start of my musical journey. The first band I joined was called the Oracle Bones. That’s where it all started for me officially. It was the first time I was ever paid to perform for an audience. That moment marked the real beginning of my music career.

Honestly, I don’t know how the audience received me back then. Maybe they saw this young guy who didn’t sing or play very well but still gave it his all. I just loved what I was doing.

Even after all these years, I still keep coming back to Calcutta. There’s a magic and charm about this city that’s hard to put into words. For me, I feel like I belong here. Perhaps it’s because this city taught me one of the most important lessons: how to survive.

How do you approach songwriting?

For me, there’s no set approach or system to writing. Whatever comes to me… I simply grab a pen and paper and write it down. The melody? That just falls into place naturally. I don’t overthink it or stress about how the words and melody will fit together – it just happens. Do I think it’s some higher power at work? Perhaps. It might also be my artistic instinct or something deeper, but it just flows.





What drew you to Bob Dylan’s music?

I’ve listened to various singers and bands over the years, but when I was in Calcutta and first heard Bob Dylan, I had no idea who he was. That voice immediately caught my attention. I kept questioning, ‘What is this? Who is this?’ and wanted to hear more. It was as if it opened a door or a window in my mind. From that moment, his music meant everything to me.

I used to think of Blowin’ in the Wind as the song of the century, but over time, I realised it’s more than that – it’s the song of time. Even now, it’s a song that continues to ask profound questions — questions we’re still seeking answers to. My respect for Bob Dylan stems from his writing, not just as a poet or singer, but for the depth and impact of his words. He’s given so much to the world, and for that, I hold him in the highest regard.

What are some of your favourite Dylan songs?

If I had to pick a favourite, it would be Blowin’ in the Wind, The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest, and others like them.

How do you balance the influence of Dylan’s work with your own unique artistic voice?

I’m not sure what it takes to strike a balance, but I believe in doing what makes you happy. For me, I just want to enjoy myself. I admit I’m selfish in that sense. I’m not a writer of great calibre, I wish I could write even a fraction of what’s truly happening around me. But whatever I create, it’s my small contribution, my drop of water to the ocean. And that, in its own way, feels meaningful.

What advice would you give to young artistes starting out?

I’m not an advisor or a preacher, but I believe in being true to ourselves and to the art we embrace – whether it’s the power of the pen, the brush, or the chisel. Whatever you create, do it with respect, with goodness toward yourself, and with goodness toward others. It’s simple: serve the art.

“I’m not the trendy type; I shape my life my way. Happiness doesn’t quite capture it – I’m beyond that. I’m content,” he said, before walking off to his soundcheck.

At 78, Lou still sees the world with a playful curiosity and doesn’t care about modern trends. What keeps him going is his love for music and his desire to share his art as a single drop in the great big sea of life.