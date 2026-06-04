Calling Gen Z ‘the stupidest generation’ is actually quite unfair even though some studies indicate a decline in traditional cognitive measures like attention span, memory and IQ among Gen Z. This decline demonstrates a deviation from the steady increase in literacy and numeracy skills in every successive generation till 2000.

But perhaps intelligence should be viewed through a new lens. Older people are habituated to looking for traditional cognitive skills in children, including a certain depth of knowledge which stems from serious reading and a reflective bent of mind. Younger generations, though, should be assessed from a different perspective. We must understand that they were born into a radically different world which is defined by speed and constantly changing technology. Their cognitive skills would naturally be different. Therefore, we should recognise their special mental skills, which are suited to their times. You cannot help but be fascinated by the spontaneous way they use technology and the creative way they design their fests and other competitive events while navigating mundane school assignments.

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We need to understand that their world of speed combined with an incredible information load has resulted in a shortened attention span. They digest a wide variety of information via brief clips and small, bite-size nuggets. Many teachers complain that they are incapable of reading in depth and their limited attention span leads them to look for quick summaries, created by Artificial Intelligence.

There is no denying that a certain kind of ‘dumbing down’ has indeed occurred because of over-dependence on devices. Children today cannot do things on their own without the help of technology. According to experts, using keyboards instead of writing by hand has further weakened cognitive abilities. To some degree, adults too have been affected. They find their way via GPS; they scroll through different types of social media instead of reading long articles. The argument is that it is foolish not to use these devices and media if they make tasks shorter and life easier. Why should people spend time carrying out calculations mentally instead of using a calculator which would also ensure accuracy?

What is sometimes overlooked is that everybody has to have a basic concept of mathematics to be able to use a calculator efficiently.

Recently, I interviewed a few candidates who had responded to our advertisement for a Hindi teacher. They were, by and large, well-spoken and could converse in both Hindi and English. I was struck by their familiarity with the use of technology in the classroom. They spoke glibly about PowerPoint presentations, activity-based lessons and different teaching methodologies. One of them claimed that she converted every lesson into a comic book with the help of ChatGPT. All went well till I enquired about their reading and almost immediately an uncomfortable silence descended upon the room. It turned out that none of them did any reading whatsoever, as they didn’t get any free time. After a while, amidst murmurs of Premchand, one of them ventured to say that she read the Ramayana. I was nonplussed, though I realised that their classes would be definitely entertaining and would cater to the children of today. The trendy Alpha schools proclaim, “If they can learn how to learn, they can acquire any skill on the planet. If they can’t, no curriculum will save them.”

No matter how skilled our youngsters are at operating devices and giving prompts to Claude, they must recognise that some skills are perennially important. Of these, the ability to concentrate and remain focused is a must. Short attention spans disturb the learning process and lead to superficial knowledge and understanding, preventing the acquisition of new skills and self-directed learning. None can achieve scholarship without reading in depth.

Calling the Z generation ‘stupid’ shows a lack of understanding of present times. I realised how times had changed when a seven-year-old boy asked his grandparents for a “digital and not an analogue” wristwatch though he knows how to tell the time from the hands of a clock.

Devi Kar is director, Modern High School for Girls, Calcutta