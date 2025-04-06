Poisoned minds: Editorial on the rise in toxic masculinity

It’s a man’s world, or so believe the men of the ‘Manosphere’. The recently-released Netflix show, Adoles­cence, portrayed the toxic world of ‘Manosphere’ — an online ecosystem of videos, blogs, talk shows and podcasts that push violent ideas of male dominance and female subservience — and the dangerous impact that it can have on young boys grappling with body-image issues and fragile self-confidence. The endorsers of this ecosystem believe that men are losing their rightful place in society and that women have privileges that they do not deserve. The solution? To be an ‘Alpha male’ — the traits involve building physical strength, cussing, and misogyny — who will reclaim the pole position for men and, in turn, show women their place, which most citizens of Manosphere believe is in the kitchen. But not all men are equal denizens of the Manosphere — men who display kindness and believe in equality are written off as ‘Betas’ who are weak and thus deserving of ridicule.

A study at Azim Premji Uni­versity found that one of the factors contributing to the rise in toxic masculinity could be the discernible global shift in the cultural and the political discourse in favour of conservative ideologies. In the realm of politics, this is manifest by the popularity of dominant male leaders who are depicted as strong, masculine and solitary. The reasons for the inception of this dark world known as the Manosphere, which preys on the insecurities of poorly-educated young men, are not just political. While it is tempting to dismiss the phenomena as a case of disgruntled (man)children wailing at having their proverbial candies taken away from them, serious issues underpin the dawn of the Manosphere. Unemployment, for instance, is one factor. The World Economic Forum found a direct correlation between a rise in unemployment rates and the flowering of toxic masculinity. The gurus of the Manosphere would have their followers believe that it is women who are taking away these jobs. The notion they advocate is that the world’s inequalities are not caused by complex factors, such as the inequitable distribution of wealth and resources, but rather because the share of the pie for men has been undermined by gender equality movements. Psychologists have also proposed that with the rise of feminism, young men are growing increasingly frustrated for being blamed for an embedded patriarchal system they did not create as a conscious choice and for gender privileges whose raison d’etre they do not fully comprehend. The resultant confusion and frustration, experts contend, make them vulnerable to charismatic figures who provide an alternative — regressive — narrative and perspective that is profoundly sexist.

The key to addressing the problem lies in approaching this toxic subculture with empathy and open conversations. It is important to emphasise that although certain elements within the Manosphere nurse a harmful agenda, many individuals are merely searching for answers or attempting to deal with personal challenges. Their search is made difficult by gender norms that equate masculinity with emotional reticence. Perhaps the deliverance of this toxic man lies in the arms of the empathetic woman, much to the horror of the Manosphere’s ethics as well as of militant feminists.