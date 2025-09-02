Listen to the voice

China’s assertive pos­ture towards Arunachal Pradesh has gone beyond territorial claims, extending into areas of culture, religion, environment, and strategic infrastructure. Among the most pressing concerns raised by the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, Pema Khandu, is China’s construction of a massive dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, known as the Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra in Assam.

The geographical and the political contexts of this issue cannot be ignored. China continues to claim Arunachal Pradesh as its own territory, calling it ‘South Tibet’.

This claim has been repeatedly and categorically rejected by India. The assertion that Arunachal is an integral part of India has not only historical legitimacy but also popular support in the state.

The construction of a giant dam near the Indian border on the Yarlung Tsangpo river introduces a far more immediate and unpredictable security concern. The dam, touted as the world’s largest hydroelectric project with an expected capacity of 60,000 megawatts, is situated in a seismically active and ecologically sensitive region. The real issue, however, lies in China’s refusal to be part of any international water-sharing agreements. This unilateralism deprives downstream countries like India and Bangladesh of any guaranteed access to water or information. As Khandu rightly points out, China’s capacity to control the volume and the timing of water flow could be catastrophic. During winters or dry spells, China may restrict water flow,

causing rivers in Arunachal and Assam to shrink, adversely affecting agriculture, ecology, and human settlements. Conversely, during monsoons, the unannounced release of dam water could result in devastating floods across northeastern India.

Khandu’s assessment is not hyperbole. Northeastern India is already vulnerable to seasonal flooding. The strategic weaponisation of river water by an upstream power like China adds a dangerous dimension to an already volatile situation.

In response, Arunachal Pradesh, with support from the Union government, has proposed the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. This initiative is aimed at building water storage and flood moderation capacities as a counterbalance to Chinese infrastructure on the upper reaches of the river. While such defensive measures are necessary, they remain reactive. The larger challenge is strategic and diplomatic. India must engage not only at the bilateral level with China but also push for a broader multilateral framework involving other downstream countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar to press for a regional water governance regime.

Parallel to the environmental and the strategic concerns, Khandu has also been vocal about the cultural and the spiritual dimensions of the India-Tibet relationship. As a devout Buddhist and a follower of the Dalai Lama, he has strongly opposed China’s interference in the process of identifying the next Dalai Lama.

The multifaceted crisis facing Arunachal Pradesh as articulated by Khandu — ranging from territorial claims and river water manipulation to cultural and spiritual interference — offers a window into the complex challenges posed by China’s rise in the region. It is not enough to view China only through the prism of military standoffs in Ladakh or trade imbalances. The issues faced in Arunachal Pradesh are equally critical and require a multidimensional policy response that includes diplomacy, infrastructure investment, cultural outreach, and international coalition-building.

China’s actions on the Brahmaputra and its approach to the Dalai Lama’s succession represent an emerging pattern of weaponising natural and cultural resources to assert political dominance. India must act with foresight, clarity, and unity to protect its sovereignty, ecology, and civilisational heritage. Khandu’s voice is not just a regional plea — it is a national imperative.

Anand Kumar is Associate Fellow, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies & Analyses, New Delhi