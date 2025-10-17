Letters to the editor: AI chatbot may provide fewer questionable metaphors in erotica

Adult exchange

Sir — Like most things, the age of hitting puberty, too, is faster for Artificial Intelligence in comparison to humans. ChatGPT, barely three years old, hit its own recently with Sam Altman announcing that the AI platform will soon allow erotica for verified adults. The move is part of the company’s push to make the AI model more human-like. Given the poor writing and imagination skills of the masses, an AI chatbot, with good grammar and writing skills, may perhaps provide fewer questionable metaphors in erotica. But one question remains: will AI, like humans, falter in seeking consent?

Sreetama Basu,

Delhi

Civic concern

Sir — The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and the bursting of green firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region from October 18 to 21 during the Diwali season (“SC nod to Delhi green crackers”, Oct 16). Green crackers are considered less harmful than conventional ones. But they are not eco-friendly and are likely to increase pollution. The possibility of Delhi-NCR becoming a gas chamber in the days following Diwali looks frighteningly real.

Further, there is no assurance that conventional firecrackers will be kept off the market. Unfortunately, despite the health risks and severe air pollution that follow Diwali celebrations, the issue continues to be inadequately addressed and poorly regulated.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — As always, the Diwali festivities will leave the streets littered with the remnants of burnt firecrackers. Is it not a matter of basic civic sense to ensure that the waste piled up in front of our homes is cleaned? The heaps of firecracker debris are not only an eyesore but also pose environmental and health hazards. Those who burst crackers should take responsibility for cleaning up after themselves instead of leaving the task to sanitation workers.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — Banned sound firecrackers are being sold freely in firecracker centres in South 24 Parganas (“Banned sound crackers sold silently”, Oct 10). Such crackers are manufactured illegally and reach the market through underground networks, making a mockery of regulations. People must choose to burst only green crackers for their own good.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Unpardonable

Sir — It was appalling to learn that a 26-year-old rag-picker was beaten to death by the workers of a private plastic chair manufacturing unit in Chennai for allegedly attempting to steal scrap material from the factory premises. The workers allegedly tied the hapless youth to a pole outside the unit and assaulted him with iron rods.

The menace of lynching, especially in the name of protecting cows, has thus far been synonymous with the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states in North India. However, the latest incident shows that mob violence has reared its ugly head in South India now. The government of Tamil Nadu must take serious note of the incident to nip the lynch culture in the bud.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Admirable work

Sir — Newspaper Vendors’ Day is celebrated on October 15 every year. Long before dawn, while most of us are still asleep, newspaper vendors are busy bundling and delivering papers to our doorsteps. Though e-papers are gaining popularity, the benefits of reading a physical newspaper remain unmatched. Unlike digital screens, print causes no eye strain, and there is a simple pleasure in holding a newspaper, flipping through its pages, and breathing in that fresh scent of ink and paper. Moreover, the depth and the range of news in print often surpass the digital paper. The vendors who, come rain, heat, or winter chill, faithfully deliver newspapers to our homes must be saluted.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — The vendors who deliver newspapers to our doorsteps even before the crack of dawn deserve our heartfelt appreciation. They must be thanked for their commitment to service.

Sush Kocher,

Jaipur

Questionable pick

Sir — The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Venezuelan politician and activist, María Corina Machado. The choice of the Nobel Committee proves that it places peace over politics (“Nobel democracy”, Oct 11). Awarding the prize to Donald Trump, a notorious warmonger, would have been foolhardy. The fact that Machado dedicated the honour to Trump is very intriguing.

Samares Bandyopadhyay,

Calcutta

Sir — International doctors and nurses who have volunteered in Gaza, operating under harrowing conditions, should have been given this year’s Nobel Peace prize instead of María Cornina Machado (“Two Nobels”, Oct 14). Machado, who asked for American military intervention in her country and aligned with reactionary right-wing leaders, cannot be described as a flagbearer of democracy.

Sujit De,

Calcutta