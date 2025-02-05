Letters to the Editor: Will phone-free February fail as a challenge?

Difficult task

Sir — They say that 21 days are long enough to make or break habits. Monthly challenges like No-spend October and No-shave November thus help people commit themselves to making changes in their lives. However, not all habits are easy to kick. The challenge, Phone-free February, aims to motivate people to cut back on overall smartphone usage, make them question their addiction, and help them find healthier alternatives to spend time. But given that it has become almost impossible to navigate the modern world without phones, is this challenge not doomed to fail? After all, it is easier to go a month without shaving one’s beard than it is to go a day without using the phone. Like all addictions, unless one goes cold turkey, it will be difficult to switch off.

Dipayan Dutta, Hyderabad

Avoidable tragedy

Sir — Better crowd management could have prevented the stampede that took place at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as lakhs of pilgrims jostled to take a holy dip (“Own up”, Feb 3). This incident shows that the authorities have not learnt any lessons from earlier tragedies. The security arrangements at the Mahakumbh were heavily oriented towards helping VIPs.

The Kumbh mela has been increasingly politicised and commercialised in the last few years. The Uttar Pradesh government is yet to take strict action against those responsible for the lapses that led to the tragedy. The chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, has been boasting about organising the Mahakumbh. Now he must also take responsibility for the mishap.

S.S. Paul, Nadia

Sir — The VIPs at the Mahakumbh have been complimenting the security arrangements put in place by the Yogi Adityanath government. However, the stampede on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya exposed the lapses in the government’s handling of the event. The Telegraph’s report, “VVIP syndrome: Kumbhkarnas” (Jan 31), which documented the ordeal of pilgrims at the makeshift lost and found centre where survivors were made to sleep on cardboard boxes, was saddening.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Sir — Prior to the com­mencement of the Mahakumbh, Muslims were allegedly discouraged from visiting the religious event. In the aftermath of the Mahakumbh tragedy, however, Muslims were found helping the stampede victims by providing them with food, shelter, and blankets. Mosques and other minority institutions opened their doors to more than 1,000 Hindu families seeking refuge. This serves as a shining example of religious amity and compassion. The display of humanitarianism by Muslims during a time of distress should be appreciated.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana

Sir — It is a matter of ignominy that the Yogi Adityanath government had failed to release the names of the dead and the injured even a week after the stampede at the Mahakumbh. This has added to the misery of the families of the victims and the survivors. The extravagant security provided to the elite and poor crowd control were responsible for the tragedy. The practice of VIP treatment on religious occasions must be discarded and every devotee should be treated equally.

Iftekhar Ahmed, Calcutta

Resilient soul

Sir — Zakia Jafri, a human rights activist and victim of the 2002 Gujarat riots, passed away at the age of 86 (“Zakia, face of Gujarat riot protest, dies”, Feb 2). Jafri, the widow of a Congress parliamentarian who was killed in the riots, was an embodiment of courage and resilience.

Known for her tireless battle against the then chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, Jafri amplified the voices of the riot victims. She dared to challenge an unjust, intolerant and majoritarian regime that believed in crippling civil rights and empowering oppressors. Her unflinching commitment to the cause will continue to resonate with all those who strive for justice.

Aayman Anwar Ali, Calcutta

Sir — With the death of Zakia Jafri, India has lost a sympathetic and visionary leader of human rights. Jafri waged a two-decade-long legal battle seeking justice for the victims of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Jafri’s indomitable spirit shone through her struggle.

Murtaza Ahmad, Calcutta

Sir — The justice system failed Zakia Jafri, who tirelessly fought a legal battle to bring justice to her fellow victims of the Gujarat riots. She will be remembered for her protest petition against the ‘clean chit’ given to Narendra Modi by the apex court.

Fakhrul Alam, Calcutta

Escape route

Sir — A non-residential Indian, who was held guilty for contempt of court by the Supreme Court and barred from leaving the country, has fled to the United States of America. His passport was in court custody but he still managed to hoodwink the authorities. However, this does not come as a surprise. Previously, businessmen like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi had cheated Indian banks to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees but were able to flee the country without any hitch and are still at large.

Tharcius S. Fernando, Chennai

Grand scale

Sir — There was a time when Saraswati Puja was only organised in educational institutions and Bengali households. That trend is long gone. Several clubs in Calcutta, which are renowned for organising high-profile Durga Pujas, have started celebrating Saraswati Puja in a grand manner. It will not be sur­prising to see theme Saraswati Pujas being celebrated in every neighbourhood in the coming years.

Sourish Misra, Calcutta