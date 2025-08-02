Letters to the editor: The latest Superman movie has caused a surge in pet adoption rates

Pawsitive impact

Sir — In a world of overcrowded animal shelters and strays forced to survive on the streets, a rise in pet adoption rates is always good news. The most recent surge in pet adoption rates has been caused by the latest Superman movie, which features a dog with superpowers named Krypto. The charming Krypto has increased dog adoption rates by 500% across the United States of America. Unfortunately, people have shown a preference for the breeds that most resemble the dog in the movie. It is important to remember that all dogs, regardless of their appearance, deserve loving homes.

Sakshi Singh,

Gurugram

Exit route

Sir — The former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, was being cold-shouldered by the Bharatiya Janata Party in an effort to keep its ally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in good humour. Panneerselvam thus exited the National Democratic Alliance to explore other options like allying with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam of the actor, Vijay (“OPS snaps ties with NDA, to start state tour”, Aug 1). For the first time since the death of J. Jayalalithaa in 2016, Panneerselvam has openly criticised the BJP-led Union government for withholding Samagra Shiksha funds from Tamil Nadu, saying that this goes against federalism and the Right to Education Act. His statement is a clear indication that he is peeved at not being granted an appointment with Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — While the Union home minister, Amit Shah, has said that in 2026, the BJP will come to power in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leader, E.K. Palaniswami, has been countering his statement by saying that his party will form a government on its own. K. Annamalai, the former leader of Tamil Nadu’s BJP unit, has stated that he stands by Shah’s claim. Palaniswami has invited parties that are presently in an alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to ally with the AIADMK instead. But they have turned down his offer. Palaniswami will forever be remembered for his wrong decision to align with the BJP.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sir — In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the O. Panneerselvam-led AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee officially announced its decision to exit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The veteran leader, Panruti S. Ramachandran, emphasised that future alliances would be considered based on evolving political circumstances. He also confirmed that Panneerselvam would soon embark on a state-wide tour to engage with party cadres and supporters as part of the AIADMK-CRRC’s independent political roadmap.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Shallow picture

Sir — What Saiyaara lacks is not tension but texture. The longing in old-school romance was set in the context of a world where love was a rebellion. Now, it is barely even a decision. People seem to have what they want before they know why they want it. Give the characters some awkward silences, some jealous glances, and a phone that dies right before the apology is sent. Love without friction reads like fiction written by AI.

Abhinab Paul,

Baripada, Odisha

Sir — An Alzheimer’s diagnosis is anything but what has been shown in the film, Saiyaara, which uses it to evoke sympathy without earning it. An illness like that is cruel, slow and deeply unfair. Real love, when confronted by real forgetting, is painful. If the film wanted to talk about memory and love, it should have stayed longer with both. Instead, it chose the aesthetics of tragedy.

Raees Haneef,

Bhiwani, Haryana