Letters to the editor: Why do we have to play Holi with our pets at all?

Toxic petals

Sir — Each Holi, people are exhorted not to use harsh, chemical colours on their pets. This year, a new trend proposes that people use flowers to play Holi — which is how the festival was originally played anyway — with their furry friends. But the question that must be asked is why do we have to play Holi with our pets at all? Commercially-grown flowers are usually treated with pesticides or herbicides, which can be harmful if ingested by a dog or a cat. Moreover, some of the most colourful flowers are also poisonous for animals. Animals should be spared this enforced anthropomorphisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshni Sen,

Calcutta

Critical state

Sir — The attack on the Pe­shawar-bound Jaffar Express by the Baloch Liberation Army is the latest in a long line of incidents of insurgency in Balochistan (“Bloody end to hijack”, Mar 13). Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by land area but home to the smallest population, is characterised by arid deserts and rugged mountains with untapped mineral wealth. The Baloch, an ethnic minority, have long accused the Central government of discrimination and resource exploitation. Separatist militant groups have stoked insurgency in the province for decades. The BLA, the largest among these outfits, seeks full independence for the region and has been classified as a terrorist organisation by both the United States of America

and Pakistan.

D. Bhattacharyya,

Calcutta

Sir — The hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the BLA might lead to regional instability. Terrorist activity in Balochistan might spill over into India, which is often accused of encouraging separatism. Separatist uprisings are gaining strength in Pakistan and extremist groups are taking advantage of Pakistan’s weak internal security. If these uprisings are not curbed, they could encourage other militant groups and destabilise the entire region. India has suffered on account of terrorism from across the border. To protect itself, India needs to improve border security and work closely with international partners to fight terrorism.

Vishal Mayur,

Tumakuru, Karnataka

Sir — It is fortunate that security forces rescued some 300 passengers from the Jaffar Express. The failure of authorities to take appropriate action against increasing militancy in Balochistan led to this crisis.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — A train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar was hijacked by the BLA and some 450 passengers taken hostage. The BLA’s demands included the release of Baloch political prisoners. The Pakistan government should take this opportunity to sit down with the separatists and sort the Baloch crisis, which has been festering for a long time.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Corrupt core

Sir — The recent observation of the Supreme Court regarding corruption captures the essence of the report of the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (“Core concern”, Mar 11). Bureaucratic red tapeism and unnecessary political interference often hinder transparency and accountability expected from civil servants and politicians. This long-standing issue needs a proper solution. The seven rules of the

Nolan Committee in the United Kingdom should be replicated in India.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — A Supreme Court bench has correctly observed that corruption in the higher echelons of governance poses a greater threat to law and order than hired assassins. Corruption leads to economic unrest and impedes a nation’s progress.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly