Letters to the editor: Vitamin D deficiency is a significant public health issue in Indian children

Sunny days

Sir — Summer vacations were once spent outdoors, playing cricket, football and a variety of other outdoor sports. Even on somnolent afternoons when most people slept, children would find a way to escape the confines of the house onto terraces and balconies. But climate change has put paid to such adventures. Given the intense heat outside, children are not only stuck at home but also, in most cases, glued to their gadgets. Is it any wonder then that Vitamin D deficiency is a significant public health issue in Indian children, with its prevalence ranging from 50-90% across different studies? This, in turn, causes ailments like depression and anxiety to spike. The summer sun, despite its harshness, could have a curative effect.

Dibakar Sen,

Calcutta

Bold message

Sir — The prime minister, Narendra Modi, is receiving applause for taking a bold stand against Pakistan in his recent address to the nation (“Modi: Talks can only be on PoK and terror”, May 13). But it is doubtful how far Pakistan will be deterred. Pakistan is unlikely to ever demolish terrorist networks targeting Indian civilians. It thus falls on the Indian armed forces to dismantle terror infrastructure despite the threat of a nuclear war.

Arun Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — In his first address to the nation since the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, claimed to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Narendra Modi said that India had inflicted so much damage on Pakistan’s air bases and military establishments that its director-general of military operations called his Indian counterpart to ensure that the Indian military would not take further action. Modi also said that no “nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore”. His statements contradict what Trump and the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, have said regarding future talks between India and Pakistan following the ceasefire announcement.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — On May 12, Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address to the nation, signalling a decisive shift in India’s counter-terrorism policy following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. His message was clear: India’s actions will be calibrated but unrelenting, with future responses being contingent on Pakistan’s actions.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Barpeta, Assam

Sir — Narendra Modi’s address to the nation after Operation Sindoor sent a stern message to Pakistan, warning it against encouraging any form of terrorism in the future and instructing it to dismantle all its terror bases. But this is not enough to demolish the facilities that are being used for training potential terrorists as these can always be rebuilt. This was a good opportunity for Modi to demand that a number of United Nations-designated terrorists be handed over to India to be put on trial for their past terror activities on Indian soil. Curiously, there was no mention of the US president and his alleged role in persuading both India and Pakistan to end the conflict.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Ace player

Sir — Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket (“Kohli’s aggression a lasting legacy”, May 13). The white shirt may no longer bear Kohli’s name but Test cricket will forever be indebted to him. He has been one of Test cricket’s fiercest competitors and had dedicated his life to the format

for 14 years.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries is a monumental achievement. There are very few players who have the potential to challenge it. Virat Kohli was frequently mentioned as a potential challenger. Some believed he had the necessary talent, fitness, and mental strength to achieve such a feat. Others, like the former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, had also stated that Kohli had the potential to break Tendulkar’s one-day international record. This is because Kohli was widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, possessing exceptional tech­nical skills and a strong und­erstanding of the game. His dedication to fitness and his ability to maintain a high level of performance are also admirable. One wishes he had not retired from Test cricket so soon.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai

Sir — Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket just days after Rohit Sharma. Their long and prolific careers in this format set shining examples for all aspiring athletes.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — The retirement of Virat Kohli from the Test format after his decision to stop playing international Twenty20s last year is an emotional moment for cricket fans in India. For 14 years, he had given India many occasions to rejoice. His presence shall be missed by Test aficionados.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — It goes to Virat Kohli’s credit that he helped Test cricket withstand the ever-growing popularity of the T20 format. His performance dazzled spectators not only in India but also in Australia, England and South Africa. Unfortunately, his Test form had dipped in recent years.

Shovanlal Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Save lives

Sir — Every summer, many birds die owing to a lack of water. Presently, several districts in West Bengal are experiencing heat wave-like situations. The government should direct all offices and appeal to citizens, too, to keep a bowl of water for birds throughout the summer so that the avians can quench their thirst.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta