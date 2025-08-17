Letters to the editor: Women carrying their necessities without the aid of pockets is being hailed as a superpower

Pocket pinch

Sir — Everywhere you look, women have their hands full. They are clutching water bottles, phones, wallets and so on. The phenomenon of women carrying their necessities without the aid of pockets or bags has been named the ‘claw grip’ and is being hailed as a superpower. But this everyday circus act says less about dexterity and more about our patriarchal society. Everything, from men’s shirts to trousers to even underwear, is endowed with a pocket. But women barely even have functional pockets in their jeans. The trick is to burden women with things and call it a superpower — just ask working women.

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Discordant notes

Sir — Independence Day is meant to honour India’s collective struggle against colonial rule and the sacrifices of countless citizens across religion, caste, and region. The prime minister’s address to the nation missed that essence and instead leaned on partisan jibes as it does each year (“RSS pat echo atop Red Fort”, Aug 16). The achievements of past governments in science, technology, and defence were brushed aside which is unfair to India’s history. Progress in ISRO, nuclear capability, and telecommunications was not the result of one regime. National days demand recognition of continuity, not selective storytelling.

Raees Haneef,

Mumbai

Sir — Narendra Modi’s dismissal of India’s technological past is deeply troubling. Jawaharlal Nehru established institutions that remain the backbone of scientific progress, Indira Gandhi oversaw landmark space and nuclear advances, and Rajiv Gandhi sowed the seeds of the information technology revolution. These are milestones that cannot be erased. Manmohan Singh’s digital infrastructure push was equally transformative. Selective highlighting of historical facts does not build confidence in a government; good governance does. Acknowledging the past is essential to lead the future. Governments change, but history should not be rewritten to suit political convenience.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Sir — On Independence Day, the prime minister made much out of India becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy. Yet the reality on the ground tells another story. A per capita gross domestic product of $2,711 places India below Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and far behind China. The comparison with Japan and Germany is misleading since their populations are fractions of India’s. True progress cannot be measured only in aggregate GDP. The quality of life of citizens must be the benchmark. Celebrations should be tempered with honesty, else economic claims risk losing credibility.

Noopur Barua,

Tezpur, Assam

Sir — The prime minister’s claim of prioritising backward communities on the occasion of Independence Day rings hollow when constitutional protections remain under threat. The reduction in scholarships and failure to fill reserved faculty posts show systemic neglect. According to government data, 83% of professor-level posts for scheduled tribes and 80% for other backward classes remain vacant. Empty rhetoric cannot mask these figures. Independence Day speeches must not gloss over the truth.

Vinay Asawa,

Navi Mumbai

Sir — Narendra Modi’s fra­ming of illegal immigrants as threats to jobs, land and women is troubling. Linking Independence Day with the rhetoric of “ghuspaithiyas” adds fuel to social discord. Leadership requires calming tensions, not sharpening them. National unity cannot be built on communal discordance. India’s freedom struggle was inclusive, drawing on leaders and movements across political lines. Honouring that legacy means rising above ideological affiliations on such a day.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta