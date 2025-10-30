Letters to the editor: Toll workers on Agra-Lucknow Expressway teach a new form of protest economics

Free pass

Sir — Toll workers on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway offered the most creative Diwali discount in recent memory: a ten-hour toll-free ride for everyone, courtesy their anger over a Rs 1,100 bonus instead of the promised 10% of their salary. The episode is oddly refreshing. Workers did not shout slogans or burn effigies; they simply opened the gates and let the economy leak a little. It was civil disobedience with an accounting twist. One would almost call it a new form of protest economics. There was no need for barricades or strikes, just a clever pause in revenue collection that spoke louder than any megaphone. It was a masterclass in peaceful disruption, reminding everyone that dissent does not always need noise, only precision.

Krittika Sen,

Hooghly

Unsafe state

Sir — The stalking and molestation of two Australian cricketers are a huge embarrassment for a country that aspires to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics (“Two Aussie players molested, accused arrested”, Oct 26).The Board of Control for Cricket in India took its own time condemning the deplorable act. Tourists seem to have become soft targets for sexual predators in India. Earlier this year, a French tourist was raped in Rajasthan and an Israeli visitor was sexually assaulted in Karnataka. The fact that even foreign players, with strict restrictions and security, are vulnerable paints an especially sorry picture.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — Indore takes pride in being one of India’s cleanest and safest cities. That pride has been dented after two Australian cricketers were stalked and harassed in broad daylight. The police sprang into action and arrested the culprit but such shameful incidents paint a grim picture of India to the world.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — If the Indore incident had taken place in Calcutta, president’s rule would have been demanded for the state. The national media would have raised a hue and cry However, since the incident has happened in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, it has been dismissed as a stray incident.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Unequal in death

Sir — At the Tribeni burning ghat, Hooghly, the deceased are divided into two classes. Those with money and those without — the former can afford tatkaal cremation, while others are left to wait indefinitely. This is not just inequitable but also adds to the distress of grieving families. It is appalling to see that even after death, we are forced to fight for the basic human right to be cremated with dignity and respect. This horrid situation worsens at night when families of the deceased, despite having paid upfront for priority services, are left waiting for hours at the place without any updates or consideration.

Manas Mukhopadhyay,

Hooghly

Versatile talent

Sir — With the passing of the veteran actor, Satish Shah, Indian cinema and television have lost one of their brightest lights. His effortless humour, warmth, and charm made every role unforgettable — from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’s D’Mello to the beloved Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shah displayed rare versatility. Beyond the screen, he was admired for his wit, humility, and kindness. Shah’s laughter is a part of our collective memory and his artistry will continue to inspire future generations.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — Satish Shah was a multitalented and hilarious actor, be it in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, where he played over 50 different characters, or as the iconic professor in Main Hoon Na. Shah performed his roles with honesty and did each of his characters justice.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Sir — The Hindi film and television industry has lost many leading lights recently. Sandhya Shantaram, the iconic actress and dancer, Govardhan Asrani, ace comedian and excellent actor, and now Satish Shah, an actor par excellence, have passed away this month. The tall, plump and ever smiling Shah first made his mark on Doordarshan. He portrayed a variety of different characters in films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Om Shanti Om, to name a few. Equally, his negative roles in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai and Umrao Jaan will be eternally etched in the minds of his fans.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Precious skill

Sir — Cooking should be viewed as a basic life skill, not an indulgent hobby. Parents who boast that their children cannot boil an egg do them no favour. Dependence on household staff or takeaways breeds a sense of detachment from food and self-reliance. Schools must treat cooking lessons with the same seriousness as science or language classes. When children cook, they learn patience, planning, and problem-solving. It is time for parents to stop treating the kitchen as a display of luxury and start seeing it as a classroom for everyday competence.

Rishabh Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Learning about seasonal produce and sustainable cooking is critical in the era of climate change. The year-round availability of vegetables that should only appear in winter shows how disconnected consumers have become from natural cycles. Children must be taught to ask where their food comes from, which fish are endangered, and why local ingredients matter. Food education can link abstract ideas of sustainability to daily choices, making climate consciousness instinctive.

Kakoli Das,

Calcutta